MOUNT VERNON — Andy Bishop’s fourth- and fifth-grade Voyager Program students at Jefferson Elementary School showcased via Zoom on Wednesday their video project on the city of Mount Vernon’s government.
Bishop said he wanted to do a class project on city government because he saw confusion and misconceptions about how the city’s government works — both from students in his classroom and from adults.
The idea came together as Bishop was teaching his students about city government through interviews with city employees.
“I wanted it to extend beyond the classroom,” he said.
The video, which took the class about six weeks to create, was viewed Wednesday by Mayor Jill Boudreau and a representative from state Sen. Liz Lovelett’s office, Bishop said.
Boudreau lifted a glass of sparkling cider during the Zoom call, congratulating the students on their hard work.
Departments featured in the video are animal control, courts, finance, fire, library, mayor’s office, parks, police, garbage and sewer.
The students had many take-aways from their experience making the video.
“I learned that there are so many processes that clean the water,” Sage Andrew said about the wastewater department.
Classmate Brian Nielson agreed, adding that the majority of people only see the water go down the drain, but it’s interesting to see what actually happens to the water at the wastewater treatment plant.
Peter Donovan, project development manager for the city, helped with the project by setting up Zoom interviews for the students with lead employees of each department.
The class split into groups, with each covering a different department of the city’s government.
From there, the groups recorded segments about their departments that introduced city employees they interviewed, Bishop said.
Kloe Rodriguez, who was in the courts group, said some teams had a shorter amount of time to record their video due to scheduling with their department lead.
For instance, classmate Jonathan Kapanji and the mayor’s office group had to write their script and record the video in one week.
Elijah Manuel was the lead editor for the video, meaning he adjusted the sound, music and strung together each group’s footage.
Although Manuel had some experience making YouTube videos, this was his first time on a longer video, which is about 30 minutes.
“This is just a whole new experience for me,” he said.
Bishop recorded the majority of the b-roll, which played alongside the students’ informational audio, Kapanji said.
Student Zane Moreland said recording outside the solid waste department was difficult because it is next to the interstate.
Despite the challenges that came along with video production, the students agreed that they were glad Bishop assigned the project.
“I know we’re all glad it’s done now, but it was really fun in the process,” Barrett Brockman said.
Bishop said he likes to see his students show their personalities and connect with their audience through video.
“It’s always been a passion of mine,” Bishop said about video production, which he’s done since he was 16.
Bishop has a Youtube channel that has several music videos featuring his students including “The Emotions Rap,” which played at the beginning of the Zoom showing on Wednesday.
“He makes silly videos like that just to cheer us up,” Kapanji said.
