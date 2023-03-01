La Conner School Board looking for new member Skagit Valley Herald staff Racquel Muncy Author email Mar 1, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LA CONNER — The La Conner School Board is looking to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of board member Lynette Cram.The person chosen to fill the seat will serve at least the remaining eight months on Cram’s term. To serve longer, they would have to win an election.Filing week to run in the election is May 15-19.Interested members residing in District 4 can fill out an application online at lcsd.wednet.edu/Page/2198. Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. March 15.Applicants will be interviewed March 23 and the new board member will take the oath of office on March 27.The board is also working to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Amanda Bourgeois in January. Bourgeois held the District 2 seat.The application deadline for that position was Wednesday. Interviews are set for March 9 with the swearing in March 13.Those with questions can contact the Superintendent’s Office at 360-466-3171 or email ckahns@lc.k12.wa.us. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Job Market Racquel Muncy Author email Follow Racquel Muncy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Skagit County proposal includes 71% increase to Guemes Ferry ticket prices Inslee visits Skagit County to talk housing Historic Northern State barn demolished Property tax glitch misstates school tax increases Arrests made in Jan. 31 shooting in Mount Vernon Tweets by goskagit
