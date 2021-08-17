LA CONNER — Sports and education have been a big part of Mikki Gifford's professional and personal life.
Gifford will continue to combine those passions after being named athletic director and assistant principal at La Conner High School and middle school.
"It's an exciting opportunity," she said. "One I am looking forward to."
And she has already been busy, having hired Charlie Edwards as the high school's football coach and Calvin "CJ" Woods as its boys' basketball coach.
Gifford arrives following a lengthy stint in the Oak Harbor School District. She has been an educator for 26 years, most recently at the secondary level.
"I just completed my master's degree in administrative leadership and I wanted to stay in public education," she said. "My goal was to stay in the area at a school where I could make an impact ... I have always dreamed about being in a leadership role because I believe that is one of my strengths."
She replaces Kathy Herrera.
"What La Conner offered me was the opportunity to come in and share what I know," Gifford said. "To be part of a small team that makes quick changes, which tends to be harder at larger districts."
Gifford said most of her experience is at the secondary level at large school districts including Mount Si High School in the Snoqualmie School District as well as Centralia High School. He career began at Kelso High School.
She completed her undergraduate studies at Central Washington University in 1994 while competing as a sprinter on the Wildcats track and field team.
After coaching numerous sports, including track and field, volleyball, basketball and swimming, Gifford retired from coaching in 2019.
"Coaching has just been in my blood," she said. "Sports, it's what I did as a kid and it's what I did in college."
Athletic endeavors don't end on the court, field or track for Gifford.
"I love the outdoors," she said. "I golf, skateboard, windsurf, I rock climb. My dad is an Alaskan mountaineer so I grew up as an outdoorsee person. So as much as I can be outside, I want to be."
