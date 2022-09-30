LA CONNER — Jenny Peters held her niece’s hand Friday morning as they walked to La Conner High School’s stadium where hundreds were gathered in orange shirts.
On the front of the shirts was an angel carrying a child away from earth with the words “Every Child Matters.”
The event in the stadium was Orange Shirt Day, a Canadian holiday that recognizes the history of First Nations’ residential school systems and the history of abuse, cultural erasure and death within the schools.
Every tribal student is affected by the history of the residential school systems, said Clarissa Williams, community and cultural liaison for the La Conner School District.
If you knocked on 10 random doors of tribal families, 10 out of 10 of those families would have family members that attended boarding school, said Williams.
Peters’ mother, grandparents and great-grandparents all attended residential schools — where her grandparents were told they couldn’t speak their native language and her mother was physically reprimanded as a punishment, Peters said.
Learning to speak her tribal language was hard for Peters because her grandparents were told they couldn’t. In comparison, younger generations learn their tribal language and are able to speak it more freely.
“We’re still affected because of the trickle down, but it affected our parents more,” Peters said.
It was important for Peters to bring her niece to the event to have her learn about the history of their ancestors, Peters said.
For the La Conner School District, it was important to host Orange Shirt Day to show an effort to cultivate a relationship with the Swinomish tribe that has been rocky in the past, Williams said.
“There was a time at La Conner school when tribal students weren’t allowed to eat lunch here,” Williams said. “The reservation is across the bridge, so they’d have to walk across the bridge, eat lunch, and then come back to school.”
Students at the gathering read a proclamation declaring the district’s commitment to honoring Orange Shirt Day every Sept. 30.
Members of the Swinomish tribe danced, played percussion instruments and vocalized in a performance of their Swinomish Canoe Family traditional song.
Marcue Joe, a Swinomish artist, created this year’s shirts.
“Seeing the kids out here today brings tears,” said district Superintendent Will Nelson. “Knowing that so many didn’t survive.”
