LA CONNER — Students and staff in the La Conner School District wore orange shirts and wristbands Thursday to remember the past, and look to the future.
They did so on what is known as Orange Shirt Day, which was founded in 2013 in recognition of victims and survivors of Indigenous boarding schools throughout the U.S. and Canada, according to information from the district.
"It was a great time to allow all of the students in our district to experience empathy," La Conner School District Superintendent Will Nelson said. "And to learn about a history that wasn't great, but to learn from it."
According to the Associated Press, the practice of taking Indigenous children from their families and forcing them to assimilate into government or church-run boarding schools began in the U.S. as early as 1819 with the passage of the Indian Civilization Act.
The practice continued for more than 150 years, according to the Associated Press.
In Canada alone, more than 150,000 Indigenous children were required to attend state-funded Christian schools, the AP reports. They were forced to convert to Christianity and were not allowed to speak their languages. Many were beaten and verbally abused, and up to 6,000 are said to have died.
The U.S. has just begun the work of determining the effects — and the lives lost — as a result of Indigenous boarding schools.
While that work is going on, the La Conner School Board earlier in the week took its own steps toward reconciliation by passing a proclamation honoring the day.
"The La Conner School District recognizes the importance of remembering the children who died in the Residential Boarding School system and also honoring the survivors," the school board's proclamation reads. "The Residential Boarding Schools and their attempt to assimilate First Nations people have had long lasting impacts of intergenerational trauma and loss of life and identity."
While this is not an experience current La Conner students have lived through, it is one that some of their relatives — including some still living today — encountered.
"These families most definitely have been impacted," La Conner School Board President Susie Deyo said. "As a board, we adopted this proclamation in support of our tribal community and families."
About 34% of students enrolled in the district are Native American, according to the Office of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Nelson, who is the district's first Native American superintendent, said his mother and grandmother were forced to attend boarding schools.
"(Orange Shirt Day) is a good learning experience for everybody," Nelson said.
According to the district, the Orange Shirt Day movement was started in 2013 by Phyllis Webstad, who in 1973 was taken to St. Joseph's Mission school in British Columbia at the age of 6.
When she arrived at the school, Webstad remembers her new, orange shirt being taken away from her.
"Phyllis was devastated and remembers that all the children around her were crying as much as she was," the information from the district states.
The Sept. 30 date was chosen because it was about that time of year when buses and trucks would arrive to collect tribal children from their homes and take them to the schools.
The movement's slogan, "Every Child Matters" also coincides with the district's commitment to its students, Deyo and Nelson said.
"Our schools are a great place to be," Deyo said. "And (the children) belong here."
