LA CONNER — The La Conner School District is looking for help in designing a new school logo.
The move is in response to a state law prohibiting the use of Native American names, imagery or symbolism in school districts unless a neighboring tribe grants permission.
While the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community is allowing the district to continue to use the name "Braves," it is requiring the district to come up with a new logo.
"We have a very committed team working on the adoption of a new mascot," Superintendent Will Nelson said. "They're ensuring that all stakeholders are included in the conversation."
After a community survey, the district has come up with several values it is hoping to embody in a logo: pride, community, strength, courage and diversity.
It has also determined through the survey the most popular logos all have cultural relevance to Coast Salish peoples, including the Swinomish. Those symbols are eagle, salmon, feathers, canoe and wolf.
"I want it to be representative of the communities in the La Conner School District," Nelson said. "When I say representative, I mean both culturally and for the values that we have."
Those submitting logos for consideration should not feel limited to just those images and are encouraged to come up with ideas of their own, according to the district.
Submissions may be sent to Clarissa James via email at cjames@lc.k12.wa.us or in person at La Conner High School or La Conner Middle School.
(0) comments
