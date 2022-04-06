MOUNT VERNON — An addition to LaVenture Middle School in Mount Vernon will add much-needed space for a growing population of students.
Construction could start this summer, but the timeline depends on when the Army Corps of Engineers issues a permit, said Bill Nutting, assistant superintendent with the Mount Vernon School District.
“Just flat out, we need more space for our sixth, seventh and eighth graders,” he said.
This project will add a new standalone structure with six classrooms, rooms for physical therapy and English language learners, and additional office space.
Design of the $10 million project is complete, with funding derived from a voter-approved $106 million bond passed by voters in 2016. Nutting said this is one of the final projects to be covered by the bond.
“When we were working on pitching that bond, we could see an enrollment bubble that was going to come into our middle schools (that was) beyond our capacity,” he said.
This new construction will help the school meet the demands of this increasing student population, he said.
A room for physical therapy will help staff serve students with special needs, Nutting said.
Nutting said when LaVenture was built in 1970, schools weren’t designed with dedicated spaces for special education, counseling or other such services.
“They often get placed in the nooks and crannies of schools,” he said. “Now when you have opportunity to build new or remodel like this, schools are much more thoughtful.”
Improvements are coming to the school’s library as well, he said, making it into a more open space that’s conducive to visits from entire classes.
“(The library is) essentially filled with bookcases, and there’s one open classroom space, but it’s fairly small,” Nutting said.
Part of construction will require filling in about half an acre of wetlands, work that requires approval from the Army Corps of Engineers.
Nutting said it’s possible the district will get the approval it needs after a 30-day comment and review period that ends April 27, but the Corps may come back with additional requests.
“Some of our work is on hold until we know what that determination is,” he said.
