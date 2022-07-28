SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley School District is busy completing projects funded by a capital levy approved by voters in 2020.
The six-year levy is raising $15 million for the district to make improvements at its schools.
"We do what we say we are going to do with the money," said Brett Greenwood, the district's executive director of business, operations and student support. "The goal of the levy is to help us fix our buildings, and that's what is being done."
Currently, the district is working to replace the carpet, siding, gym flooring and heating system at Evergreen Elementary School.
"The tiles at the gym at Evergreen are vinyl asbestos tiles," said district Facilities Manager Ken Franks. "So we are going to encapsulate it, putting a plank flooring over the top of it. It won't be wood, but it will be a composite material."
At Lyman Elementary School, the siding has been replaced and the building repainted. Big Lake Elementary School had the flooring in the school's B Building replaced.
"That turned out really nice," Franks said of the work done at Big Lake Elementary.
Sedro-Woolley High School and State Street High School have received new heating systems, and State Street will get a fresh coat of paint this summer.
On the horizon, Cascade Middle School's old gym building will be re-roofed this fall and will get new siding.
In the summer of 2023, Sedro-Woolley High School's main and C buildings are scheduled for roof replacements.
Those are just two of numerous projects slated for next year and beyond.
"We have a lot going on, and there's still some things to get worked out. But it's all coming along," Franks said.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/
