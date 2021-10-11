SEDRO-WOOLLEY — For students and teachers in the Sedro-Woolley School District, getting a library card is about as simple as walking through the doors of the Sedro-Woolley Library.
“Children 5 and older as well as teachers can get cards if they are in the Sedro-Woolley schools. All they have to do is come down and get it,” said library Director Jeanne Williams.
Heather Swenson, K-8 curriculum and instruction TOSA for the Sedro-Woolley School District, said getting library cards in the hands of students is important.
“We want readers,” she said. “This is a perfect way to do that for all the kids.”
Now, the library and the school district are working on an interlocal agreement that will allow the library to upload the identification numbers of all students and teachers in the district into its database.
Once that’s done, students and teachers will automatically have access to the library’s extensive online resources without having to step foot in the library.
“So they need not ever come get a card if they are more interested in using our digital resources,” Williams said. “That will make a big difference once we get that partnership all worked out.
“Once this batch load is complete, it will allow students to use their student number if they didn’t want to get a library card.”
And if students want access to physical books, already being in the library’s database will make that easier.
Williams said if students come in alone to get a library card they will be given a limited-use card that allows them to check out two items at a time.
And if they are accompanied by parent, they will get a card that allows them 30 items at a time.
The partnership between the library and school district is good for students and teachers alike, Swenson said.
“That’s what is so cool about this partnership, is that Jeanne is working to provide some professional development for teachers to learn just what all those resources are and how we can use those to support students with research and things like that,” she said.
Williams is eager to get the interlocal agreement in place so that access to the library for students and teachers is easier.
“It’s really great to have a partnership with the school district so we can work more closely together and make sure we are supporting the school while at the same time not duplicating resources,” she said.
