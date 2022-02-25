goskagit

The state Department of Natural Resources is considering a transfer of about 1,000 acres of forestlands in Skagit County from the state’s Land Bank program to the state’s Common School Trust.

Natural Resources spokesperson Kenny Ocker said the 1,000 acres have been acquired by the state since October 2018 but had not been assigned to a specific trust.

The Common Schools Trust funds K-12 school construction statewide.

The transfer of local forestlands is part of a larger proposal Natural Resources is calling the Richland 16 Land Bank Exchange. It would exchange up to 49.41 acres of state trust land located in Benton County for up to 1,351.68 acres of land bank property located in Skagit, Snohomish, Kitsap and Benton counties.

The state agency proposes to then sell the 49.41 acres of land in Benton County and reinvest the revenue in purchasing additional trust lands better suited to timber production.

The Skagit County lands involved are on four properties: About 463 acres at what Natural Resources calls Hathaway, 295 acres at West Cavanaugh, 156 acres at Briarwood and 90 acres at Bloedel 90, according to agency documents.

More information about the proposal is available at dnr.wa.gov/managed-lands/land-transactions/richland-16-land-bank-exchange.

Natural Resources will hold a public hearing on the proposed transfer at 10 a.m., March 9, at the Skagit County Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon. Remote participation is available through Zoom, with advanced registration required.

Natural Resources is also accepting written comments until 5 p.m. March 28. Comments may be emailed to Exchanges@dnr.wa.gov or mailed to DNR, Richland 16 Land Bank Exchange, Attn: Robin Hammill, P.O. Box 47014, Olympia, 98504-7014.

Following the public comment opportunities, Natural Resources will finalize an exchange proposal to present to the state Board of Natural Resources.

