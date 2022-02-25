...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 35 to 45 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM PST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca
and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 8 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
The state Department of Natural Resources is considering a transfer of about 1,000 acres of forestlands in Skagit County from the state’s Land Bank program to the state’s Common School Trust.
Natural Resources spokesperson Kenny Ocker said the 1,000 acres have been acquired by the state since October 2018 but had not been assigned to a specific trust.
The Common Schools Trust funds K-12 school construction statewide.
The transfer of local forestlands is part of a larger proposal Natural Resources is calling the Richland 16 Land Bank Exchange. It would exchange up to 49.41 acres of state trust land located in Benton County for up to 1,351.68 acres of land bank property located in Skagit, Snohomish, Kitsap and Benton counties.
The state agency proposes to then sell the 49.41 acres of land in Benton County and reinvest the revenue in purchasing additional trust lands better suited to timber production.
The Skagit County lands involved are on four properties: About 463 acres at what Natural Resources calls Hathaway, 295 acres at West Cavanaugh, 156 acres at Briarwood and 90 acres at Bloedel 90, according to agency documents.
Natural Resources will hold a public hearing on the proposed transfer at 10 a.m., March 9, at the Skagit County Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon. Remote participation is available through Zoom, with advanced registration required.
Natural Resources is also accepting written comments until 5 p.m. March 28. Comments may be emailed to Exchanges@dnr.wa.gov or mailed to DNR, Richland 16 Land Bank Exchange, Attn: Robin Hammill, P.O. Box 47014, Olympia, 98504-7014.
Following the public comment opportunities, Natural Resources will finalize an exchange proposal to present to the state Board of Natural Resources.
