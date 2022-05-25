BURLINGTON — A group of middle school-age students at Lucille Umbarger Elementary School gathered outside the school Wednesday morning to protest gun violence, one day after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children and two teachers.
The peaceful walkout and subsequent demonstration around the school’s flagpole lasted about 15 minutes, with about 40 students holding signs and chanting, “No more silence. End gun violence.”
Lucille Umbarger Principal Kevin Johnson said he received an email from a student Tuesday night notifying him of the demonstration. He said the email said the demonstration would be in support of victims of gun violence and would be a peaceful protest against gun violence.
“It was organized, it was efficient, it was really powerful, and they will always have the opportunity to (peacefully assemble),” Johnson said. “... We're going to support civic mindedness in the schools, and this was certainly an opportunity for them to do that very peacefully.”
The Burlington-Edison School District supports the rights of students to peaceful assemble, said Todd Setterlund — executive director of teaching, learning, and communications. He commended the students for expressing thoughtful citizenship.
The walkout and demonstration was entirely student organized and student led, Johnson said, though a number of staff were available outside the school during the demonstration to supervise the students.
“It seemed very respectful of all ideals that might want to be a part of the walkout,” Johnson said. “I truly appreciate that they asked for permission to do so, so that we could … monitor (the event) but at no point in time did any staff … micromanage the event.”
Following news of Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas, Burlington-Edison School District Superintendent Laurel Browning released a letter to staff and families expressing condolences from the school district.
She included resources for students to help manage grief and process the violence.
