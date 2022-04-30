MOUNT VERNON — Parents of some Mount Baker Middle School sixth graders are irate that their children will not be allowed to attend Camp Orkila.
While students in schools throughout Skagit County look forward to a three-day trip to the Orcas Island camp, Mount Baker students will be staying home.
Alyssa Ruland, the mother of a Mount Baker sixth grader, said she was surprised when she heard that students at Mount Vernon’s other middle school — LaVenture — were preparing for their trip while she had heard nothing from Mount Baker Middle School.
When she called the school, she was told not enough Mount Baker teachers had volunteered to chaperone on the trip, so the school would not be sending its students.
“How come the parents weren’t notified?” she said. “How come the parents weren’t given the opportunity to volunteer?”
She said especially given the challenges of remote learning and COVID-19 precautions, these kids deserve a break. The pandemic already canceled a two-day trip for fifth graders to the North Cascades Institute.
“They’re missing out on a huge milestone for them,” she said. “Everybody remembers their middle school camp.”
Mount Vernon School District Superintendent Ismael Vivanco confirmed that not enough staff volunteered to chaperone when they were asked in August.
“Back then when we had to make that decision, we did not have the staff commitment,” he said.
Vivanco said it’s more than just teachers who are needed on an overnight trip such as the one to Camp Orkila.
“We need many staff including counselors, security, and front office staff plus teachers to attend, because of student needs, medication, and supervision,” he said.
LaVenture Middle School is taking 16 to 18 staff members on its trip, plus some parents and high school-age volunteer chaperones, Vivanco said.
Staff are given a stipend for chaperoning on overnight trips, he said.
The district did not ask teachers from other schools if they would chaperone, because those teachers have their own obligations, he said.
Parents aren’t satisfied with the district’s justification.
• “When did our students’ needs become so low on the priority list of our educators?” parent Jerrah Miller asked in an email.
• “I am super frustrated with this decision, and do not understand why this is not a districtwide decision,” parent Chris Evans wrote. “Mount Vernon School District should be treating our children equally.”
• “Camp Orkila is a huge opportunity for our kids, and it is outrageous that they are being held back from attending when the other school in the district is going,” wrote Lucia Retes. “Mount Vernon claims they are all about equality for the students but this is clearly not the case.”
• “It’s truly sad that (throughout) this whole pandemic, our children had to miss out on school and really hanging out with (their) friends, and now to top it off they had to miss this camp experience,” said parent Rebecca Romo.
Vivanco said he plans to talk with Mount Baker Principal Jennifer Harlan about a possible replacement for the Orkila trip, and plans to have an announcement in the coming weeks.
However, it’s too late at this point for the Mount Baker sixth graders to join those from LaVenture in early June.
“Let’s look for some kind of opportunity,” Vivanco said. “What is it that we can do to provide some kind of memorable experience?”
He said that may look like a different field trip later in the year, or possibly taking the students to Camp Orkila next year.
