Mount Vernon School District teachers Ramon Rivera, Pam Aguilar and Rene Godina celebrated the new year in spectacular fashion.
The three were among about 300 band teachers from throughout the country who were part of The Band Directors Marching Band on Saturday at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The band was the first of its kind for the legendary parade.
"To get this opportunity to highlight music teachers was truly an honor, as was representing my community," Rivera said. "This opportunity came along and it was just too good to let pass. Marching in the Rose Parade was definitely a dream come true for me. I am still in awe. I still just can't believe it."
Godina shared the sentiment.
"It was great," he said. "It was an absolutely amazing experience and was something I always wanted to do."
In high school, Godina took part in many a parade, and though that was about 20 years ago he said this experience felt familiar.
"Some high school bands specialize in field performances. For us, it was parades," Godina said. "So a lot of the stuff we were rehearsing, I thought 'I remember this.'"
Rivera said band members were thanked continuously by spectators along the parade's 5.5-mile route for teaching music.
"We teach more than just music," he said. "We teach about being a good citizen, about being a model citizen."
This year's parade theme of "Dream, Achieve and Believe" was about the power of education.
The theme of the float that accompanied the band and was sponsored by America’s Band Directors was, "We teach music. We teach life."
Rivera teaches at Mount Vernon High School, Aguilar at Madison Elementary School and Godina at Centennial Elementary School. They were three of nine band teachers selected from the state.
The opportunity to take part in the parade — and simply be around other band teachers — was meaningful for Godina.
"Just to be able to meet all these fellow educators who are doing the same thing that we are doing in Mount Vernon was special," he said. "Being able to share our stories and hear about challenges others are facing was a great experience."
Rivera and Godina said they were honored to represent band teachers from the state.
"To have three from Mount Vernon was just so exciting," Rivera said. "I was thrilled about marching and playing with 300 of my colleagues. We were most certainly the most experienced band there.
"And it was an honor to be able to play in front of literally millions of people around the world."
The group didn't have a ton of time to prepare. They practiced only over the three days leading up to the parade.
However, Rivera said once they played their first notes as a band, it all came together.
The band played three songs in the parade. Rivera said each was played about 10 times.
He said he was impressed with the floats he had the opportunity to see up close, including the America's Band Directors entry.
"My wife and my son were able to come with me and they were actually able to work on the float," Rivera said. "We got to work on the float's trombone.
"Then they got to watch me from the front row of the parade. It was a whole family affair. This was a chance of a lifetime opportunity."
Rivera was also one of three educators asked to teach a workshop. His was titled "Mariachi in K-12 education and its impact on students."
"I taught about mariachi and what we are we doing here in Mount Vernon," he said. "I'm pretty sure we put Mount Vernon on the map after that. Now they all want to come visit and see for themselves."
And the overall Rose Parade experience?
"It was a lifetime experience that I will never forget," Godina said. "I will always cherish this for the opportunity to bring this to my students as a never-give-up-on-your-dreams moment."
