Gracie Ermi is an example of what a student focused on a STEM course of study can accomplish.
Ermi, who earned her master’s degree from Western Washington University in 2017 after graduating from Mount Vernon High School in 2012, works for the Allen Institute for AI in Seattle.
The success Ermi has had in a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) field has earned her national attention.
Her likeness — life-sized and 3-D printed — will join those of 119 other women in the #IfThenSheCan-The Exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution. The exhibit will be on display March 5-27 as part of Women’s History Month.
“It’s really exciting,” Ermi said. “This is about being role models and showing what can be achieved by women in these fields.”
In 2019, Ermi was chosen as a national ambassador for the STEM program called the If/Then Initiative.
She said the program has given her the opportunity — through the program’s presentations, YouTube videos and television — to inform mainly middle-school aged girls of opportunities in STEM fields.
The Smithsonian exhibit is meant to inspire everyone, but especially young girls, to learn more about opportunities in STEM-related work.
“These striking 3D-printed figures of remarkable women in STEM careers help us celebrate the incredible impact women continue to make on vital scientific endeavors,” Secretary of the Smithsonian Lonnie Bunch said in a news release. “This exhibition highlights how a more diverse, more inclusive workforce will strengthen our shared future.”
While the exhibit was in Dallas, Ermi and her mother Monica Hodges, a librarian at Mount Vernon’s Jefferson Elementary School, traveled to see her statue.
Ermi said it was kind of bizarre to see herself in such a format, adding it’s something you just don’t see every day.
“But it was just so cool,” she said. “Being able to look at yourself in a life-sized form.”
Her likeness now heads to the Smithsonian.
“I really can’t believe that is going to happen,” Ermi said. “It is amazing. I will be going back there to see it.”
Ermi has been a part of numerous research teams tasked with developing artificial intelligence/machine learning technology. She has also worked on projects involving dolphins, orcas, African elephants, sharks and rays.
She and her team are currently working with a scientist who has been recording dolphin whistles for about 35 years in Sarasota Bay, Florida.
“Each dolphin makes a unique whistle, it’s called their signature whistle,” Ermi said. “So they have all these recordings but lack the time or resources to really go through and capture all the useful data within those recordings.
“So we are building them some machine learning capabilities that will more automatically review all that data and classify the individual dolphin. From there, we plan on expanding to more general, underwater sounds and noises.”
Her first project using AI was to automate a review of hours of underwater video of sharks and rays. The result was a program capable of automatically counting and classifying specific species as they swam across the screen.
“That was really my first experience where we were applying machine learning and AI to a conservation-related task,” Ermi said. “That was such a cool experience for me and it really piqued my interest in that area. I was just super-stoked.”
While in high school, Ermi’s interests were math and science, though she admits it wasn’t until college she really got into those after receiving a scholarship to entice women to get involved in STEM fields.
“Computer science, I don’t even think Mount Vernon offered a class on that,” she said. “I didn’t know what that even was. I’d never wrote code, and I didn’t know anyone who even worked in the tech field.”
That changed when Ermi took a required computer science course at Western. It was a class that started her on the path she’s on today.
“I discovered computer science offered a way to solve big problems outside of technology once it’s combined with different fields,” Ermi said. “That was a game changer. It was so much more than just building apps or working at Facebook.”
So, what would Ermi tell students who may be considering taking STEM courses?
“You can give yourself so many opportunities if you just have some coding experience,” she said. “There are so many paths. Coding is involved with so many different fields and that gives you so much freedom to make changes. That’s unique, and can really allow one to directly make changes to problems you really care about. You can make a difference.”
