MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon High School held a private graduation ceremony Tuesday morning for its Class of 2021.
The ceremony in the school gym was for graduates and faculty only. Starting at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the school will hold five smaller graduation ceremonies — each with 100 graduates and their guests.
Mount Vernon is the second high school in Skagit County to graduate.
Concrete held its ceremony Friday.
Graduations coming up are Mount Vernon Christian on Thursday; Cap Sante, Sedro-Woolley and Burlington-Edison on Friday; State Street on June 15; Anacortes on June 16 and La Conner on June 18.
