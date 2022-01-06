MOUNT VERNON — Work began last summer to restore Mount Vernon High School’s historic auditorium.
The work is part of the renovation of the school’s Old Main, the historic building that was built in 1922 and contains the auditorium.
Old Main has been renovated several times over the years to adapt to the shifting needs of the school. In the 1980s, the size of the auditorium shrunk to accommodate additional classrooms, according to the Old Main webpage.
Now, the auditorium that seats just over 100 is being expanded to seat 370.
The Mount Vernon Public Schools Foundation, a volunteer-run organization that helps the Mount Vernon School District with expenses, is holding two fundraisers to help pay for the renovation of the auditorium.
Declare Your Chair is a fundraiser that will pay for upgraded seating. Donors pay $250 to have a message or name inscribed on the nameplate of a seat, said Sinead Fitzpatrick Plagge, vice president and capital campaign co-chair of the foundation.
So far, the foundation has sold nameplates for 120 chairs, raising $30,000 for the new seating, Plagge said.
“People are really invested in seeing this come to life,” she said.
Voice Your Support is the other fundraiser. It has been set up to raise funds for the auditorium’s new sound system that will be able to reach all 370 seats, Plagge said.
The fundraiser will also allow the district to purchase 12 microphones instead of the three it had planned to buy.
Plagge, who has a child who participates in theater, said the new sound system will support various programs at the school, including mariachi, choir, band and debate.
In addition to the seating and sound system upgrades, crews are letting more natural light into the auditorium by removing the brick that was covering the windows.
More space is available for the auditorium after the school moved its administrative offices out of Old Main and into the fine arts building, said school district Assistant Superintendent Bill Nutting.
Meanwhile, the interior of Old Main is being completely rebuilt.
The renovated building will be more seismically and environmentally sound, Nutting said.
Two stairwells are being added to the building to increase stability in the event of an earthquake, and crews are working to bring the building up to energy code by improving the heating system and replacing the windows, he said.
Crews expect to have the renovation of Old Main completed by the end of the summer.
The goal is to welcome students into the building in the fall, which will mark the building’s centennial year.
