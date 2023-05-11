Marcus Johnson and Reagan Mishler of the Mount Vernon Parks and Enrichment Services Department put up a mural May 5 at the corner of East Section and South 27th streets. The mural was created by second-grade students at Madison Elementary School as a way to deter graffiti.
Marcus Johnson and Reagan Mishler of the Mount Vernon Parks and Enrichment Services Department put up a mural May 5 at the corner of East Section and South 27th streets. The mural was created by second-grade students at Madison Elementary School as a way to deter graffiti.
MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Police Department is covering graffiti hot spots with art made by local students.
The department identified eight places in the city where it's regularly finding graffiti, and reached out to nearby schools to create murals on plywood.
“We wanted to find a creative way to get ahead of the problem, rather than just reacting to it,” said Sgt. Ben Green, who is overseeing the program for the department.
His hope is that these murals foster a feeling of community and deter would-be vandals, he said.
"It shows value," Green said. "Maybe (someone) is going to find somewhere else to do their graffiti."
Cristina Ashcraft, a second-grade teacher at Madison Elementary School, led the school's 96 second graders in creating one of the murals.
“Every second grader at Madison had their brush touch this project,” she said.
The mural depicts flowers and pollinators, and reads "Save the Pollinators" in both English and Spanish. It's one of two now hanging on a fence near the Trumpeter Trail, at the corner of Section and 27th streets.
Ashcraft said theme for the mural came from the students, and combined elements of their science unit with their social studies curriculum that focuses on civic involvement.
“They just cannot wait to take their families (to see the mural)," Ashcraft said. "It was so meaningful to them.”
Students of all ages have participated in the program, from second graders at Little Mountain Elementary School to members of student clubs at Mount Vernon High School, to students in the Northwest Career and Technical Academy's criminal justice class.
Green said there are no requirements on what the students create.
“The goal is for the solution to come from within, not from the police department coming in,” he said. “It's been fantastic to see what they’ve done with them.”
Green said this kind of program is an example of a law enforcement principle called crime prevention through environmental design.
“The data's there that supports it,” he said. "We see it working here, and we see it work all over the country."
Several of the city's graffiti hot spots are on private fences, meaning Green has needed buy-in from property owners. This hasn't been an issue as homeowners have been excited to try a new prevention method, he said.
The murals have been treated with a coating that makes them resistant to paint, in case someone tries to put graffiti over the top, he said.
Ashcraft is thankful the police department has given students the opportunity to participate in beautifying their community.
"Anybody that's going to ask a child and elevate their voice to showcase their community, I think that's amazing," she said. “The kids, they’re not going to forget this.”
