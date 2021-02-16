About 25 parents and students attended a rally Tuesday afternoon asking the Mount Vernon School District and its teachers union to make a priority of bringing back middle school and high school students to in-person learning.
They held signs and waved at passing motorists for about two hours outside the district offices. They said online classes hurt the mental health of students.
Scott Williams, a parent of two Mount Vernon High School students, said students are struggling by not being in school and the district should do something about it.
The Mount Vernon School District plans to have all of its elementary school students back on campuses on a part-time basis by March 22.
It has yet to decide when to bring back its middle school and high school students.
