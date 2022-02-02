MOUNT VERNON — The staff at LaVenture Middle School was lured to the school cafeteria Wednesday afternoon by the promise of cake.
They got their cake, and a chance to honor one of their own.
When Jack Arend, associate director of the Association of Washington School Principals, announced that LaVenture Middle School Assistant Principal Megan Mauro had been selected the organization’s state assistant principal of the year, the LaVenture staff rose to their feet and applauded.
“Look at that,” Arend told the group. “How fantastic is that?”
Mauro, who has worked in the Mount Vernon School District since 2016 and as LaVenture assistant principal since 2018, told the group she was humbled and embarrassed by the honor.
She said while putting together materials during the nomination process, she often found herself thinking in terms of “we.”
“This is something we are all doing together — making this place awesome for kids,” she told the gathered group.
LaVenture Principal Dave Riddle, who started Mauro’s nomination process, called her his “right hand.”
“She is so energetic, has such great vision and such a wonderful rapport with the kids,” Riddle said. “She believes in the kids, and in our staff as well.”
Arend said as the selection committee sifted through nomination materials, Mauro kept rising to the top.
He said a common theme in the endorsements of her was her vision.
“But it goes beyond that,” Arend said. “Like one teacher said in the nomination, ‘I’m a better teacher because of Megan.’”
Mount Vernon School District Superintendent Ismael Vivanco said in his two years leading the district he has come to appreciate Mauro’s communication style.
He said how she communicates with students and staff is as important as what she communicates.
“Her demeanor and approach is a model for us to follow,” Vivanco said.
Mauro is the first Skagit County assistant principal to be honored by the Association of Washington School Principals.
Three principals have been honored as state principals of the year — West View Elementary School’s Chris Pearson (2014), Burlington-Edison High School’s Beth VanderVeen (2006) and Anacortes High School’s Keith Rittel (2004).
Mauro advances into the National Association of Secondary School Principals Assistant Principal of the Year Program.
A national winner will be selected in April.
Mauro will also be honored in July at the National Principals Conference with winners from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity, and the U.S. Department of State Office of Overseas Schools.
