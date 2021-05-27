MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon School District announced Wednesday it has changed its plans for the high school's graduation.
The district is now planning to hold five separate graduation ceremonies in the high school gym, though that plan may be adjusted in the next several days.
“We know whatever we decide, we’re not going to satisfy everybody,” district Superintendent Ismael Vivanco said. “But we’re trying to do whatever we can that will be the best for the most.”
Space limitations that come with using the high school gym prompted the district to turn to the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett for graduation.
The district, however, has since decided against using the arena because of concerns from families regarding the limit on the number or tickets available to those who are not vaccinated agains COVID-19.
The plan had been to allow graduates an unlimited number of tickets for vaccinated guests, but only two each for unvaccinated guests.
“A common thread among these concerns involved the limitation of family members’ ability to see their child graduate,” Vivanco and Principal Terri Wattawa said in a letter to families.
Now, each ceremony in the school gym will include 100 graduates, with each student receiving four tickets.
“We have to follow the Department of Health guidelines and the governor’s rules,” Vivanco said. “We’re trying to work under those guidelines the best we can.”
However, students have now expressed to the district their disappointment in not being allowed to graduate with their friends, Vivanco said.
“Our students want to graduate together,” he said. “But there’s no way we can do that at the high school. And parents want to see their kids graduate.”
The district is now working on a plan it hopes will be a good middle ground, Vivanco said.
What that looks like could be decided by the end of day Thursday, he said.
