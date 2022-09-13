MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon School District has introduced a new literacy curriculum to emphasize the development of literacy skills in kindergarten through fifth-grade students.
The new curriculum, called American Reading Company, will take a structured approach to teaching foundational literacy skills. It is based on research and studies on the science of reading.
A study conducted by the University of Pennsylvania of 71 kindergarten classrooms in 21 schools found that after one year students in American Reading Company classrooms performed “significantly higher” than those in a control group.
The Mount Vernon district will take a multitiered approach to addressing literacy — from the classroom to students’ homes.
It will restructure its approach to reading instruction, provide professional development on teaching literacy to all teaching and learning staff, and involve bus drivers, principals and parents.
The new approach will utilize a sequential process, starting with the individual sounds of letters, then moving on to syllables, then words and meanings, and so forth.
The curriculum provides readings to best fit a student’s level of experience, thereby providing a more personalized learning experience for students.
Teachers and principals will serve at the forefront of outreach efforts to families, said Kate O’Brien, assistant superintendent of teaching, learning and leadership.
Bringing reading into homes is the key, said Melissa Van Straten, director of teaching and learning.
“That’s where it starts, at home — really just reading to their kids, allowing their kids to read to them, fostering that love of reading, of literacy,” she said.
Additionally, all departments in the district, including “the people who drive our buses (and) the people who help keep our grounds clean,” have received information regarding the new literacy curriculum, O’Brien said. Many have volunteered to read to students in the classroom.
“Our transportation department, quite frankly, were the first group outside of teaching and learning to raise their hands and say, ‘How can we help?’” O’Brien said.
“We’ve just been taking on that notion that literacy for all … means all for literacy,” Van Straten said. “... It’s systemwide work, it’s important work, and it really takes and includes everyone.”
The efforts to involve the broader school community aim to give students more diverse experiences with reading and to encourage a natural curiosity for reading, O’Brien said.
