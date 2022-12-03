MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon School District is exploring modifying its school year to address concerns of summer learning loss and to improve academic performance.
The district will use grant funding to look into implementing what is known as a student focused balanced calendar, where the 180-day school year is spread out throughout the calendar year rather than nine months.
Such as system gives students more frequent, shorter breaks throughout the year rather than “one long summer break,” Mount Vernon School District Superintendent Ismael Vivanco said in an email.
Students will attend class the same number of days, receive the same number of instructional hours and have the same curricula as those on a traditional academic calendar.
According to documents on the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction’s website, a summer break in a traditional school year lasts 10 to 12 weeks. A summer break in a balanced calendar lasts five to seven.
In an example of a balanced calendar provided in the documents, the academic year starts earlier and ends later in comparison to a traditional calendar.
The balanced calendar example extends Thanksgiving break, mid-winter break, fall break and spring break; intersperses days off throughout the year; and adds a weeklong Memorial Day break.
“A student focused balanced calendar more evenly distributes the days in a traditional 180-day calendar to keep the learning process continuous,” Vivanco said in his email.
Through its Balanced Calendar Initiative, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction has awarded grant funding to 45 school districts to allow them to explore making calendar modifications.
Vivanco said in his email that a balanced calendar is an area of interest of the Mount Vernon School Board and is supported by district administration.
“Summer learning loss has always been a concern for many of our stakeholders,” Vivanco said in his email.
Using grant funding, the district has hired a consultant, created a leadership team and advisory committee, and reached out to staff and the community to assist in the process of exploring a balanced calendar, Vivanco said in his email.
Vivanco said the district anticipates the time needed for research, collaboration and feedback to make an informed decision “may take us well beyond this school year.”
If a majority of stakeholders feel the district should make calendar modifications, changes will likely be gradually implemented in order to minimize disruption for staff, students and families, Vivanco said in his email.
“The district recognizes that any potential changes to our calendar has numerous implications across our community,” Vivanco said in his email.
The district does not anticipate any changes having a significant impact on funding.
Vivanco said potential benefits of a balanced calendar include improved academic success and reduced summer learning loss; increased time for student support and extension activities; and better school-life balance for students, families and staff.
“Families in low-income communities often do not have the same access to those enrichment opportunities during the summer, (and) 67% of MVSD students are identified as low income,” Vivanco said. “Having a 11 (to) 12 week summer recess puts many of our students at a significant disadvantage to their middle class peers.”
Studies have show mixed results regarding the effectiveness of balanced calendars in improving student performance in comparison to a traditional calendar.
In 2020, Charlene Lovette Isom, a doctoral candidate at Liberty University, interviewed teachers regarding their perspectives on extended learning activities during a balanced calendar year.
According to the study’s abstract, teachers believed the extended learning activities provided “great opportunities for students as an enrichment effort” and “influenced student achievement in numerous ways.”
A 2017 study conducted by Doug Callahan, a doctoral candidate at Georgia State University, compared math achievement scores of students on balanced calendars to those on traditional calendars.
Out of 44 statistical analysis tests, 25 showed the balanced calendar had no statistically significant influence on mathematics achievement; nine showed a positive statistically significant influence on scores; and 10 showed a negative influence, according to the study’s abstract.
The study concluded, “the issue of calendar models warrants a broader investigation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.