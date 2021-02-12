The Mount Vernon School District announced plans Friday to bring back more students to its campuses.
The district, which brought back kindergartners and first graders on Monday, will bring back second and third graders on March 1 and fourth and fifth graders on March 22 to its six elementary school campuses.
As with the kindergartners and first graders, these additional students will take part in hybrid learning — part in-person and part online.
Mount Vernon’s hybrid model calls for half of a school’s students to be on campus in the morning and the other half in the afternoon four days a week.
On the half-days those students are not on campus — and the fifth day of the school week — they will be home taking part in online learning or in off-line work.
The Mount Vernon district is evaluating when to bring back its middle school and high school students.
