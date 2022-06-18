MOUNT VERNON — Teachers and community members are urging the Mount Vernon School District to implement state-funded cost-of-living adjustments intended to keep wages and operating costs on pace with inflation.
The state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction’s 2022 K-12 Supplemental Budget provides for a 5.5% increase in salaries; National Board teacher bonuses; and materials, supplies, and operating costs per student.
Surrounding districts, including Burlington-Edison, Sedro-Woolley, Stanwood, Arlington, Bellingham, Ferndale and Mount Baker have approved the cost-of-living increases.
The Mount Vernon district has yet to do so.
“No district in Skagit, Snohomish, Whatcom County or Island … has resisted this increase,” Lance Belka, an officer in the Mount Vernon Education Association, the district's teachers union, said at Wednesday's Mount Vernon School Board meeting. “Unfortunately on this issue, Mount Vernon stands alone."
Dozens of teachers and community members told the School Board of their concerns Wednesday.
“The cost of groceries has increased by more than 10% in the last year, gas prices are almost up by 50% over last year, and Redfin reports that the median price of a home in Mount Vernon has increased by 26% in the last year,” Belka said. “We have significantly lower purchasing power than we had one year ago. The 5.5% salary increase, approved and funded by the state for the (Mount Vernon School District) does not completely fix this problem. It does, however, help.”
Mount Vernon School District Superintendent Ismael Vivanco attributed the delay on a decision regarding cost-of-living adjustments to the district’s $5.8 million deficit.
“As a district … we want to be supportive, but we also need to be fiscally responsible, and … we just need to work through the details of that,” Vivanco said. “That’s why it’s been a delay in the sense that we want to make sure we’re crossing our T's and dotting our I's as it relates to the numbers.”
Vivanco said he didn’t know when a decision regarding cost-of-living adjustments might be made.
According to the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), the money set aside for wage increases must be spent on wage increases.
However, school districts "retain some flexibility in determining how to accomplish that," said Katy Payne, executive director of communications for OSPI.
She said a district may choose to provide a less than 5.5% increase to one bargaining unit, while providing more than 5.5% to another.
The Mount Vernon Education Association approached the district regarding the cost-of-living adjustment for teacher wages shortly after the release of the 2022 state budget in March.
Kayalyn Stewart, a teacher at LaVenture Middle School and a member of the state's K-12 Basic Education Compensation Advisory Committee, said there should be no debate on how the new state money gets spent.
“It is just commonplace knowledge that the cost-of-living adjustment is for the cost of living. It is not a pay raise that should … be dangled in front of a staff," she said. "Every one of the administrators on (the advisory committee) has never given it a second thought about transferring this 5.5% Legislature earmarked (cost-of-living adjustment) to its school district.”
The Mount Vernon School District has not yet finished its 2022-23 budget, though it usually releases a draft budget in April, said Cheryl Thramer, president of the Mount Vernon Education Association.
With the budget being released “significantly later than it usually does,” the Mount Vernon Education Association has no timeline of when the district might make a decision regarding the cost-of-living adjustment for wages, she said.
“We’re always hopeful, but we really have no idea (of when a decision will be made). That’s up to the district,” Thramer said.
Belka, who is the lead negotiator for the teachers union, said after the Wednesday meeting, “This feels like a decision that could have been made back in March or early April when the state authorized and funded a 5.5% (cost-of-living adjustment).”
Thramer said after the school board meeting that the district has agreed to another meeting with the Mount Vernon Education Association to continue discussing the cost-of-living adjustment.
For the Burlington-Edison School District, cost-of-living adjustments are standard practice, and have been going on for at least 20 years, said Todd Setterlund, executive director of teaching, learning and communications.
For a majority of Burlington-Edison School District employees, annual cost-of-living adjustments kick in immediately after the state approves the increases.
Mount Vernon School District employees, however, are still waiting to see if they get an increase, and what it will be.
“We are your frontline employees who make the public education system here in Mount Vernon go around,” said Erin Gorman, a special education teacher in the Mount Vernon district. “We can't even state that this disregard to the cost-of-living adjustment by the district office is demeaning. It is so much more than demeaning. Districts across the state ... through Skagit, Whatcom, Snohomish, have not had to fight for the cost-of-living adjustment that is much needed here. Yet, here we are in Mount Vernon, Washington.”
After listening to public comment at the board meeting, School Board member Wendy Ragusa thanked those who spoke.
“I look forward to having deeper conversations with my fellow board of directors about all the subjects (that) you’ve brought up,” Ragusa said. “... I’m just so grateful we have these voices and these heroes in the district.”
Larry Otos, president of the Mount Vernon School Board, said the district would continue working to discuss issues facing the district, including the cost-of-living adjustments, class sizes, resources and more.
“We’re really trying to do the best we can … collectively as a team,” Otos said. “... The reality is we (only) have so much money, and so we’re trying the best we can.”
Thramer is hopeful the school district and teachers union will be able to work together to find a solution.
“(We) have worked together very positively in an extremely difficult time for our students and the wider community,” Thramer said in an email. “I know that this cost-of-living adjustment is no different. We will work together to find solutions as we always do."
