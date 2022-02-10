Mount Vernon High School mariachi teacher Ramon Rivera holds a trumpet during a performance for state legislators Monday in Mount Vernon. Rivera was recently selected as one of seven Golden Apple recipients for educators in the state.
Mount Vernon High School mariachi teacher Ramon Rivera holds a trumpet during a performance for state legislators Monday in Mount Vernon. Rivera was recently selected as one of seven Golden Apple recipients for educators in the state.
Rivera was one of seven teachers in the state to receive a Golden Apple award from Seattle PBS television station KCTS 9.
In 1992, the station started Golden Apple Moments, which honor exceptional teaching and education innovation in the state.
"I am just so honored," said Rivera. "It's such a prestigious award to receive. I am the second person in Mount Vernon to receive this award.
"To be chosen out of something like 200 teachers statewide, I was really shocked. I need to thank our administration and our students. This type of notoriety can only help our kids and our programs. I am just so proud to be a part of it."
In a year and a half of teaching at Mount Vernon, Rivera has accomplished a lot, though he said it isn't all about him. Like his coffee cup says, "I do it for the kids."
"I just look for every opportunity to help out my students," he said. "I turn over every rock for the kids because they need it. If I don't to that, then I'm not giving 100%.
"I want to be able to afford these kids every opportunity possible to be successful. And those opportunities continue to come their way. And this is so positive. We have a lot of kids doing good things."
Rivera recently returned from taping a short video detailing his work, including in his popular mariachi class that has 129 students at the high school and 200 districtwide.
The video will air on KCTS between programs.
"Taping the video was a lot of fun," Rivera said. "I look forward to seeing how it turns out once everyone's videos are finished. Then I'll get to see it on PBS and social media."
