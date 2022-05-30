MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon School District has hired Colette Roche as Mount Vernon High School’s new principal.
Roche, an associate principal at Redmond High School, will take over for interim Principal Bill Nutting on July 1.
The school district’s search for a new principal began in mid-March and Roche was approved by the Mount Vernon School Board on May 4, said Mount Vernon School District Superintendent Ismael Vivanco.
Students, staff and parents were given a survey asking what attributes and characteristics they were looking for in a new principal — the results of which were used to help with the job posting.
Some of the goals included on the job posting were creating a school culture that values and responds to the needs of individuals; the dismantling of barriers that contribute to achievement gaps in opportunity and achievement; and engagement with students and families, particularly those that have historically been underserved.
Because of the school district’s large Latino population, Vivanco said the district encouraged bilingual and bicultural candidates to apply.
In addition to candidates who applied through the job listing, district administrators used LinkedIn, a social media site for professional networking; reached out to personal contacts and colleagues; and looked at WALAS and NALAS, the state and national associations of Latino administrators and superintendents.
“We’re always trying to make efforts to (hire) adults, whether they’re principals, teachers, paraeducators, etc., to represent the students we serve,” Vivanco said. “… We obviously want people to have a focus of their commitment to our social justice and equity work.”
Vivanco and other district leaders narrowed the field of 13 applicants to two candidates.
Those candidates were interviewed by a team of administrators, then attended parent, staff, student and administrator forums.
Vivanco said all the information gathered pointed to Roche as the best candidate for the position.
He called Roche a seasoned veteran, a thoughtful listener, and a systems-oriented thinker.
“Our commitment is to really create a culture of belonging as we continue to move forward, and I just felt that the way she presented herself, her skill sets, and experience really aligned to that,” Vivanco said.
