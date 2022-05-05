MOUNT VERNON — The Triumph Teen Life Center, a new nonprofit youth center, celebrated its grand opening April 29 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and public tour of its facility.
The Mount Vernon center, which is free for those in the sixth through 12th grades, is open weekdays from 2:30 to 6 p.m.
The facility includes a game room with an air hockey table, Playstation 5 and jukebox; an art room; a reading room featuring books written exclusively by Chicano and Latino authors; a music studio with recording equipment and instruments; and a study room for students to complete schoolwork.
The center has partnered with Museo, an art gallery in Langley, to sell artwork created by the teens. For those interested in singing or playing instruments, vocal coaches and music teachers will be available free of charge to help teens develop their abilities.
“We know that they have a lot of talent, so we want to make sure that we empower them and they keep growing and they feel confident,” said Sylvia Alvarez, who co-founded Triumph Teen Life Center with her husband, Anthony Alvarez. “A lot of these kiddos did not have the opportunity to play an instrument.”
The center will also offer coaching to teens — provided by pastors, counselors and school district employees — and will be able to connect teens to resources.
Teens can receive coaching and aid on issues and subjects such as financial insecurity, mental health and educational support, and can receive help with obtaining internships, volunteer opportunities, scholarships and tutoring.
“We just sometimes need someone to provide us that support and that help,” said Sylvia Alvarez. “... We want to make sure that we're guiding them and giving them the opportunity and the resources to be able to succeed.”
In addition to the activities available to teens within the facility, the center aims to take teens on field trips and offsite activities, as well as invite public speakers to the facility to provide the teens with new experiences.
The plans for the center started a year ago after Sylvia and Anthony Alvarez saw how their daughters and daughters’ friends weren’t able to find resources for activities they wanted to do.
They felt there was a lack of support for teen programs in Mount Vernon compared to programs for elementary school or pre-K children, said Anthony Alvarez.
The Alvarezes began saving to fund the center through the three preschools they own — the Skagit Valley Early Learning Center, Mountain View Early Learning Center, and Valley Montessori Preschool.
“We couldn’t find a program (to support) kids at … that age between middle school and high school,” Sylvia Alvarez said. “We wanted to provide them a place where they can come completely free … and are able to learn new skills, make connections, make new friends and have a safe place.”
Esmerelda Martinez, the operations director, described the center as a nonprofit funded through business.
According to Martinez, the center was created to provide teens with enriching opportunities and activities where few had existed before.
“We noticed that all these kids were hanging out after school trying to find somewhere to go and ended up in things that they shouldn’t have,” Martinez said.
The center will be run day to day by Sylvia Alvarez, Martinez and Charis Litke, the center's development director and one of the coaches available to teens.
In the days leading up to Triumph's grand opening, Litke, who also works full time at Valley Montessori Preschool, drove to Triumph after her shifts to work on preparing the program for launch, working until 9 every night, she said.
“It really is just an all-the-time thing. We're putting all of our extra effort and thought and time into this,” Litke said. “... We've all had struggles in our past that make us want to help and be something that wasn't there when we were young.”
Triumph is looking for volunteers to join its team and is registering teens to take part. More information is available on Triumph’s website: triumphtlc.org.
