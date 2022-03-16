When Villa arrives at the college late this summer, he will bring years of college leadership experience.
“He brings a wealth of experience and commitment to the community college mission," Board of Trustees Chair Flora Perez-Lucatero said. "We are looking forward to his leadership in continuing the vision for the college."
Most recently, Villa was the president for Portland Community College's Rock Creek campus.
Before that, he served 12 years as vice president of student services at three different California colleges: Los Angeles Mission College, Fresno City College and Long Beach City College.
Throughout his career, Villa has been an advocate for students, leading efforts in an initiative to close student opportunity gaps through a culturally competent, equity framework, the news release stated.
He served on a council made up of educational leaders with a goal of closing equity disparities in higher education through policy and equity programs.
Villa holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy from the University of Utah.
"I am deeply honored to have been selected as the next president of Skagit Valley College,” Villa said in the news release.
Villa was selected shortly after he and the other finalist, Clyne Namuo visited Skagit Valley College campuses for interviews and community forums.
He will be replacing current president Tom Keegan when he retires at the end of August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.