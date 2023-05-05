North Cascades Institute

Students attend Mountain School at the North Cascades Institute.

 North Cascades Institute photo

The North Cascades Institute is getting set to open its Environmental Learning Center to the general public for the first time since 2019.

Classes will be be offered May 12-14. Programs include birding, watercolor, and wildlife tracking classes, as well as boat tours and general learning adventures.


Emma Fletcher-Frazer can be reached at efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH

