The North Cascades Institute is getting set to open its Environmental Learning Center to the general public for the first time since 2019.
Classes will be be offered May 12-14. Programs include birding, watercolor, and wildlife tracking classes, as well as boat tours and general learning adventures.
The programs will mark the first time the center has been open to the general public since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2020, the pandemic prevented summer classes for the general public. In 2021, there were staffing shortages and the Institute had to rebuild its staff, and in 2022 road construction on Highway 20 and wildfires prevented the center from opening.
“2023 is the first summer where we feel a sigh of relief to say, ‘Well, OK we’re able to do our full suite of programs and serve as many people as possible again,’” North Cascades Institute Marketing and Communications Manager Christian Martin said.
The center, located on Diablo Lake in the North Cascades National Park, opened in 2005.
The North Cascades Institute holds youth programs such as Mountain School, family opportunities, and classes for adults on natural and cultural history.
Mountain School is an overnight program for fifth-graders from Skagit and Whatcom counties. The program teaches students about geology, wildlife and Indigenous history.
The North Cascades Institute held modified or online versions of Mountain School from 2020 to 2022. Mountain School was held at the center last fall for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Martin said he sees kids who are excited about going to Mountain School.
“It’s interwoven in the community in a cool way, because it’s been around for so long,” he said.
Martin said teaching young people about the natural world is at the heart of the center’s work.
“We have this powerful opportunity to help them see how amazing this place is, and the natural wonder around them,” he said.
