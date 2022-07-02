...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Claude Blackburn swings at a pickleball Thursday during the first match ever played at Blackburn Pavilion at Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon. Blackburn’s donation covered nearly the entire cost of the 10-court covered pavilion.
MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley College officially opened a 10-court pickleball pavilion Thursday with its main benefactor making the very first serve.
The Blackburn Pavilion, named for donor and Skagit County native Claude Blackburn, is now open to the public.
“I just love pickleball,” Blackburn said at Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. “It’s a very social game.”
Blackburn donated $1.7 million — nearly the entire cost of the project — to allow the college to build “the best pickleball facility in the state, if not the country,” said outgoing college President Tom Keegan.
Similar to tennis but on a smaller scale, the rapidly-growing sport has its roots in Washington state.
Within the past few years, courts have been popping up in public parks including Hillcrest Park in Mount Vernon, but the Blackburn Pavilion is the only covered facility in the area.
“It’s a special day for the pickleball enthusiasts among us,” Keegan said in a speech.
Keegan, himself an avid pickleballer, said he hopes this court serves as a hub for people to gather, learn about the sport and connect to the college.
“At the college, we strive to be a gathering place for all in our community,” he said. “It’s about serving our community and building opportunities for relationships.”
The college pickleball facility is one of several Blackburn has funded in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
