Parents, teachers and community members are making an effort to raise awareness in high school classrooms of the dangers of fentanyl.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.
Since 2017, the presence of fentanyl in Skagit County has increased significantly in the form of counterfeit Percocet pills laced with the drug.
Carol Schweigert, whose 27-year old son Ronald “Trey” Schweigert died after overdosing on fentanyl, is sharing her story with students and asking school districts in the state for fentanyl-awareness curricula.
“If (they’re) not aware of the problem, these kids are sitting ducks,” Schweigert said. “For me, it means an opportunity to get to the masses — to get to the people in this community as broadly as possible to spread awareness so that they can make knowledgeable choices.”
Schweigert said she has reached out to school districts in Skagit, King, Snohomish and Whatcom counties but that the response has been minimal.
At Mount Vernon High School, the school’s administration cleared the way for media instructor Tim Hornbacher and health teacher Cheryl Breum to coordinate with Schweigert for fentanyl awareness presentations and videos to be shown to students.
“This just seemed like something that (students) have to (be warned about) because they don’t realize what’s out there on the street isn’t what they think it is,” Hornbacher said. “... It’s not like it used to be. … They have no idea that it could be laced with something that could kill them.”
In January, Schweigert, Lori Carpenter, whose 18-year-old son Garrett Arendse died of a fentanyl overdose, and Tyler Gelatt, who survived two fentanyl overdoses, told their stories to students at Mount Vernon High School.
Gelatt talked to students about the effects, misconceptions, and consequences of fentanyl usage and about his personal experiences with the drug.
“(During my first overdose) I couldn’t move and I was really scared. I was trying to reach for my water but I couldn’t grab it. I didn’t have any energy,” Gelatt said. “I ended up waking up in my own puke, and what’s crazy is, (with) how addictive that drug is and how depressed I was, I was doing more fentanyl later the same day.”
According to Gelatt, many students at the school had no idea what fentanyl was and were shocked to hear about the drug.
The state funds substance-use prevention efforts in schools, covering a wide range of substances from marijuana to prescription medications through the Community Prevention and Wellness initiative, said Danica Sessions, Skagit County Public Health spokesperson.
“The best prevention is looking at (all drugs) holistically and addressing all topics related to substance use and not necessarily opioids, or fentanyl, specifically,” Sessions said.
In 2021, a majority of the deaths from fentanyl overdoses in Skagit County were among those ages 26 to 45, followed by those 46 to 64, said Coroner Hayley Thompson. There was one death among those 18 to 25, and none younger than 18.
“I’m pleased with the fact that, yes, our numbers are not reflecting the younger population,” Thompson said. “But it does worry me … with the (low cost of fentanyl), and how many pills are in our county on a day-to-day basis that there is a potential for our younger population to be affected.”
Skagit County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Tobin Meyer, who heads the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit, communicates with his children specifically about fentanyl, he said.
The lethal nature of fentanyl as well as the fact that it comes in pill form are of particular concern to Meyer. He said students might be more willing to take a pill rather than smoke or inject substances.
Meyer said combating the use of fentanyl and raising awareness of it will take a village.
“I think public health has a role to play. (Law enforcement) has a role to play. I think the media has a role to play. I think our partners in the schools have a role to play. … It’s going to take all of us,” he said.
