Skagit County school districts have received millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funding to offset the costs of adapting to the pandemic.
They have until September 2024 to spend this money, and most are holding back at least half to address concerns that may arise in the next two years.
“It is a lot of money, but it still has to be really carefully handled,” said Jennifer Larson, the Mount Vernon School District’s finance director. “It’s not enough to do everything.”
At about $16.6 million, the Mount Vernon School District received the largest commitment of relief funding in the county.
Larson said this funding comes with some strings attached. It must be used to support health and safety, address the academic, social and emotional needs of students, or to hire or retain teachers.
The Mount Vernon district hired Evan Monson in October to collect input from students, teachers and the administration on how best to spend this money.
“Overall, what you hear is there’s a general feeling of people being stressed and tired,” Monson said.
His research led to the hiring of new counselors and social workers to help support kids struggling during the pandemic. Covering one year of their salaries and benefits totals about $1 million.
“If a kid is really struggling socially or emotionally, they’re going to have a harder time learning,” Monson said.
Like other districts, Mount Vernon is struggling with finding enough substitutes to cover for staff out sick or quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure. To address this, Monson said the district funded nine permanent substitute positions, at about $750,000.
“That has allowed us to fill some of the needs we have so we haven’t had to close schools too often,” he said.
To meet the needs of students struggling academically, the district earmarked about $775,000 for after-school and summer programs, giving kids a chance to catch up and socialize while helping parents by supplying “safe and supervised” child care needs, he said.
The district has also budgeted about $500,000 a year — $1.5 million total — to buy masks and other personal protective equipment and improve filtration in classrooms, he said.
About three quarters of the Mount Vernon district’s relief funding remains untouched. Monson said this will give district leadership more to work with in 2023 and 2024, when they may have a better idea of which programs are most effective.
The Sedro-Woolley School District has used its $7.9 million allocation similarly, adding extra tutoring opportunities, hiring permanent substitutes and buying masks and other PPE.
So far, the district has spent or earmarked about $3.5 million, leaving $4.4 million for future years, according to Brett Greenwood, the district’s executive director of business, operations and technology.
At the same time, the district is asking voters on Tuesday to renew its educational programs and operations levy.
Greenwood said the federal COVID-19 relief funding can’t be used to replace the levy, because of its narrow spending constraints.
If approved, the levy will bring in about $51.3 million over the next four years, at a rate of $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
By comparison, the district’s $7.9 million in relief funding is equal to about 10% of its annual operating budget.
“The levy is mandatory for us to run this district at the level that our students require of us,” Greenwood said.
Sedro-Woolley Superintendent Miriam Mickelson said the operating levy is used for teacher salaries, elective programs, expanded curriculum classes, and keeping class sizes manageable — things the public values.
“(COVID-19 relief money) definitely does not replace the levy money that we’re asking our community for right now,” she said.
COVID-19 forced districts such as Sedro-Woolley to make expensive changes to the way they operate. This federal assistance is only enough to cover these costs, Mickelson said.
The Burlington-Edison School District has spent about half its $9.7 million in relief funding, said Finance Director Valorie Vargas.
Like other districts, Burlington paid for supplies and services to support students earlier in the pandemic when schools were fully remote. This included laptops, Wi-Fi hotspots, day care for children of essential workers and food deliveries, Vargas said.
Now that students are back in schools, funding is going toward other purposes. The district hired substitutes and para-educators, increased the frequency of cleaning, purchased masks, and hired nurses to help with testing and contact tracing, she said.
Some funding is being used to pay full-time teacher salaries, she said, in order to retain employees and keep class sizes small.
During the pandemic, enrollment in the Burlington-Edison district fell by about 200 students, as parents moved their kids to private schools or homeschooling.
In a normal year, this would have led to staff reductions, but because of the relief funding the district didn’t have to resort to this.
In exchange, students got smaller class sizes, which has allowed for better social distancing and has let teachers give more individual attention to students, Vargas said.
Burlington-Edison voters are being asked Tuesday to renew levies — one for operations and one for capital projects. Over the four-year life of the operations levy, the district expects about $47 million in revenue.
Even if the relief funding didn’t come with restrictions, it wouldn’t nearly be adequate to replace the need for an operations levy, Vargas said.
“They’re one-time funds for a specific purpose, and they’re not supposed to be used for day-to-day expenses,” she said.
Similarly, the Anacortes School District used its $3.4 million in relief funding to address challenges presented by the pandemic — paying for tutoring services and hiring additional staff.
Superintendent Justin Irish said the district still has about $2.2 million unspent, but he expects to spend it by the end of the school year.
Anacortes is seeking voter approval for both an operations levy and a technology levy. The replacement levies have a combined estimated rate of $1.28 per $1,000 in assessed property value — 32 cents lower than the existing levies.
The Conway School District, which has one K-8 school, received $472,582 in relief funding, according to Superintendent Jeff Cravy.
Cravy said his district has focused on supporting the social and emotional needs of students, many of whom struggled with online learning. More parents than ever were telling the school that their student was feeling depressed and isolated.
“Every day we saw the impact COVID was having on kids, the isolation and the lack of ability to socialize,” he said.
Cravy said the district bought a suicide prevention curriculum, bolstered its existing emotional support programs with more staff, and hired a nurse to help with COVID-19 testing. He was able to find other grants for masks and other PPE, he said.
In total, the district has spent about $236,000 of its relief funding, and is reserving the other half for next year, Cravy said.
Conway is asking voters to renew two levies — one for operations and one for technology.
The replacement EPO levy rate will be $1.71 per 1,000 in assessed property value for 2023, $1.68 in 2024, $1.65 in 2025 and $1.61 in 2026. Cravy said this is lower than the current levy rate. The district’s technology levy will stay at 12 cents per $1,000 in assessed value.
Over the four years of the levies, he said the district expects about $5 million in revenue.
