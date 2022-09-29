MOUNT VERNON — Though the members of the Mount Vernon School Board cut the ribbon in a ceremony Wednesday celebrating the remodeling of the high school’s century-old building, students have walked the new halls of Old Main for more than three weeks now.
Starting in the summer of 2021, 15 months of construction work have restored and modernized the aging structure.
“In working with our architects on the remodel, our goal was to provide a physical environment that is safe, inclusive, welcoming and an innovative space for all students,” said school district Superintendent Ismael Vivanco.
Pam Rolfson graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1974. As a former drama student, she was excited to see the updated auditorium on Wednesday.
“(It was) exactly how I remember,” she said.
Construction on Old Main finished in August, in time for students to step into the remodeled halls on the first day of school Sept. 7, said Assistant Superintendent Bill Nutting.
The district invited the community to tour the building and celebrate its remodeling Wednesday evening.
Students from the high school’s folklorico dance team, the cheerleading team and the school band provided entertainment for the event.
Updates to the century-old building range from aesthetic and design improvements to safety and structural work.
The remodeling of Old Main provided the opportunity to raise the building to modern standards and expectations regarding technology, safety and security while maintaining the historical and traditional aesthetic of the building, Nutting said.
The school’s 392-seat auditorium boasts new audio, video, and theater equipment, and an extended stage. Six new common offices bookend every floor. Classrooms have received new technology such as sound amplification, digital projectors and more. New lighting illuminates the interior spaces.
Structural improvements bring the building to modern standards for seismic stability. There are reinforced walls and new filtration systems for water and air to reflect safety and sanitary improvements.
“We know students, staff and administrators learn and thrive in clean, bright, safe and lively environments,” said Larry Otos, president of the School Board. “New facilities provide environments that foster a high level of teaching and learning.”
The remodeling of Old Main is one of a series of construction projects funded by a $106 million capital projects bond in 2016.
Other projects funded through the bond include the construction of two elementary schools, the construction of additional classroom space at LaVenture Middle School and the repurposing of the high school’s old fine arts building into an administrative and counseling center.
