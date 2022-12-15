Preschoolers through high schoolers in Skagit County interested in STEM, coding, robotics and more can have fun and learn new skills at the Skagit Coding and Robotics Club, opening Jan. 9 in Burlington.

Robin Smiley, a cofounder of the Coding and Robotics Club, realized the demand for STEM programming in Skagit County after openings filled and wait lists grew for the club’s 2022 summer camps hosted in Burlington.


