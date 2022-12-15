Students cut out 3D printed Christmas ornaments on Tuesday during a class at the Bellingham Robotics Club in Bellingham. The club, which is expanding to Skagit County, will begin hosting classes in Burlington in January.
Students cut out 3D printed Christmas ornaments on Tuesday during a class at the Bellingham Robotics Club in Bellingham. The club, which is expanding to Skagit County, will begin hosting classes in Burlington in January.
Preschoolers through high schoolers in Skagit County interested in STEM, coding, robotics and more can have fun and learn new skills at the Skagit Coding and Robotics Club, opening Jan. 9 in Burlington.
Robin Smiley, a cofounder of the Coding and Robotics Club, realized the demand for STEM programming in Skagit County after openings filled and wait lists grew for the club’s 2022 summer camps hosted in Burlington.
They started the search for a location and signed the lease for a 1,000-square-foot space located on South Burlington Street, Smiley said. The team worked busily every weekend at the site, decorating, painting and purchasing and setting up equipment, computers and furniture.
The Skagit facility will serve as the second location of the Coding and Robotics Club, having launched its first location in 2020 in Bellingham.
Bellingham staff will commute to Skagit County to teach two to three classes every weekday and host a Saturday drop-in session and weekly special events like Dungeons and Dragons, movie nights and a chess club.
“We have a little bit of something for everyone. We offer coding, we offer the robotics aspect — there’s even an art aspect that we’ve kind of been leaning into lately,” said Kellen Smith, manager for the Skagit location. “... If you want to be a huge nerd, yes, come join us and be a huge nerd with us because it’s awesome.”
Classes unique to Skagit will debut with the opening of the new location. New classes include TechGurlz, a class for girls in the 5th through 8th grades to explore technology through hands-on crafts, and a high school class mixing esports and coding.
The facility will have coding workstations, 3D printers, a space for kids to make hands-on crafts, and robotics kits and a robotics playing field for elementary and middle schoolers, Smiley said.
The Skagit Coding and Robotics Club will provide more opportunities and access to kids and teenagers in Skagit County to learn about STEM subjects and gain STEM experience, Smiley said.
“As I heard from the parents, … there’s just not a lot of options like this in Skagit,” Smiley said. “... In every town across the United States, for the most part, there’s a lot of sports offered and that’s great, … but there’s usually not a lot of offerings outside of sports for kids to do after school.”
Smiley said the club aims to provide a space for kids and teenagers to find friends and community, develop real-world technical skills and experience, and help kids “feel good about themselves and technology.”
The Coding and Robotics Club aims to continue expanding and adding locations as a long-term goal, Smiley said.
“I love watching the kids’ faces light up and having the parents so excited that their kids have a place that they love to come to, and they’re learning as well as having fun with friends,” Smiley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.