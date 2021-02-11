Updated numbers from Tuesday night's special election show the Mount Vernon School District's two levy proposals are now passing.
The district asked voters to approve two replacement levies: a three-year educational programs and operations (EPO) levy expected to bring in about $45 million over its three years, and a three-year $15.5 million replacement technology and security levy.
After initial results were released Tuesday night, both were failing with about 49% of the vote — but a margin of less than 80 votes each.
On Thursday, after another 3,435 ballots were counted, the EPO levy had received 51% of the vote and was passing by 187 votes, and the technology and security levy had received 52% of the vote and was passing by 263 votes.
Levy proposals need a simple majority to pass.
"We are very appreciative of our taxpayers in supporting our levies that help provide resources our students need for educational success," Mount Vernon School District Superintendent Ismael Vivanco said.
EPO levies are used for everything from extracurricular activities to new textbooks, and fill in gaps in state funding for salaries, special education and highly capable programs, among other things.
The security and technology levy will help the district add more security cameras and access controls at its buildings and will help it repair and keep up with its technology needs.
"Never has that been more relevant than this year," Vivanco said.
Updated numbers show the levy proposals from the Concrete and La Conner school districts continuing to pass.
The Concrete School District’s proposed three-year $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value replacement EPO levy is passing with 58% of the vote.
The La Conner School District's four-year, $1.45 per $1,000 in assessed property value replacement EPO levy is passing with 71% of the vote.
With only an estimated 40 ballots left to count in the three school districts, the results are unlikely to change. The results will be updated Feb. 19, when the election will be certified.
