For many educators in Skagit County, the end of the day Monday was a somber occasion as they said goodbye to their students for at least six weeks.
"It doesn't feel like a natural way to see students go for awhile," Madison Elementary School Principal Juan Gaona said. "But we know it's for the best and we want to make sure students are healthy and safe. We're gonna miss them."
Schools throughout the state will be closed through at least April 24 to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus and associated COVID-19 disease.
Despite their sadness to see the students go, many of the Madison Elementary teachers lined up to say goodbye to their students — a tradition normally saved for the end of the school year.
Their time apart may only be about 28 days, they told their students as they gave elbow bumps, waves and words of encouragement.
With last week's announcement of school closures statewide, many questions remain for district officials to answer, including how to keep students engaged in learning activities.
But the first thing many of them addressed Monday was how to feed their students while they're out of school.
“With many of our kids, the only food that they get is the food at school,” Sedro-Woolley School District Superintendent Phil Brockman previously told the Skagit Valley Herald.
By Monday, each of Skagit County's seven school districts had announced plans to provide free breakfast and lunch for every child in their district.
In most school districts, that plan consists of "Grab & Go" situations, where families can take home bagged meals.
In others, especially the Concrete School District, the focus is on delivering food rather than having families pick it up.
The district is geographically the largest in the state, with between 90% and 95% of its students riding the bus each day, Concrete Superintendent Wayne Barrett said.
"We're so rural that my concern is that we may have kids that won't be able to get to a drop-off point," he said. "Our concern is that we're going to have families that are in dire straits."
Eighty-percent of the district's students qualify for free and reduced lunches, he said.
Because of its high poverty rate, the district has already been providing free breakfast and lunch to all of its students, not just the ones on the free and reduced plans, Barrett said.
Barrett said buses will leave the school about 7:30 each morning, beginning Wednesday, with staff and drivers loaded with breakfast and lunch for all students.
"This is a family affair," he said. "We have to take care of our house and our family. Whatever we have to do to take care of that is what it's going to take."
Some districts are also preparing to provide child care in certain cases, for example to children whose parents work as first responders or in health care.
In most districts, that plan is still being worked out, in others preliminary plans are in place for not only children of first responders and health care workers, but of those who qualify for McKinney-Vento services, children with critical needs and no other day care options, children of "essential" district workers, and low-income families for whom child care would be a financial hardship.
Those decisions should be made later this week.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.