SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Shameem Sherwin’s fifth-grade science classroom at Evergreen Elementary School had a stench to it this year.
But in a good way as her classes of could-be scientists studied decomposing garbage.
It was one experiment of many Sherwin used to make science not only interesting, but accessible and engaging to her students.
Her efforts in the classroom have not gone unnoticed.
Sherwin was recently one of four teachers in the state selected as finalists for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching.
“It is so very exciting to be recognized,” she said. “It is so flattering and I am so amazed this even happened. It’s also so great to have science recognized.
“But for me, it seemed just so prestigious and just so completely out of my reach and nowhere near my orbit.”
Sherwin has spent time in the past as a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) coach within the Sedro-Woolley School District.
This year had its challenges as students returned to in-person learning.
Sherwin said there was a lot of teaching her students about what it meant to be a learner again, particularly when it came to science.
“A lot of our push was what it meant to be a learner in the world,” she said. “So, we do a lot of things that are attention-grabby. Learning about property of matter.”
And that’s where the garbage came in.
“We watched garbage decompose in our classroom using landfill models,” Sherwin said. “It was horrifying ... I mean bananas look terrible two weeks in.
“A good portion of the year, our room stank. But at the same time, it was fascinating. The whole point is, (garbage) doesn’t disappear, but the mass changes.”
Students were asked to move outside what they thought they knew and recognize their misconceptions.
Sherwin said her students built explanations for things using learned evidence and were able to say, ‘I saw this, so I know this and it has to mean this.’
“And that has been what we have really been working on this year,” Sherwin said. “And these 11-year-olds have really stepped up and are such good thinkers.
“They were really engaged in learning this year. You just can’t have the same expectations when they are sitting in their house. But these kids really enjoyed having their thinking pushed and using each other as resources and having the ability to be wrong and that it’s OK.”
A national committee will now determine national honorees based on content mastery, use of effective instructional methods, effective use of assessments, reflective practice and lifelong learning, and leadership in education inside and outside of the classroom.
It was no easy task to make it to this point in the selection process.
“Once I looked at the application process, I thought someone must really hate me,” Sherwin joked. “It was so in-depth and so involved, but honestly it was just a great way to pop the hood on my practice and take a look at what I was doing.”
Sherwin said most of the time teachers don’t have the time to think about why they do one thing instead of another, what they hope to see and if they are doing a good job.
“It was a really good process, but not one I want to do again anytime soon,” she said.
If selected as a national awardee this summer, Sherwin will travel to Washington, D.C., to attend a series of recognition events and professional learning experiences.
She will also receive a certificate signed by the president as well as a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.
“It would be ridiculously cool to go to D.C.,” she said. “Not only to just go, but with networking and meeting people with the same goals and differing ideas would be fantastic.
“I mean the most exciting thing is the focus on science instruction. The recognizing of it and awareness being raised around it and the idea that it is so deathly important to our students ... It’s so important in elementary school to build up that idea that kids are and can be a part of that science community. And they can be successful and confident and have the opportunity to thrive.”
The Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching program was established by Congress in 1983. Eighty-one Washington educators have been honored nationally.
