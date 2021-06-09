Students in the Sedro-Woolley School District continued a tradition Wednesday when graduating high school seniors visited their former elementary schools.
At Central Elementary School, the seniors paraded through the halls to the cheers of the Central students before joining the younger students in recess.
The caps and gowns did not stop the seniors from starting a game of four square with the younger kids.
Sedro-Woolley High School will hold three separate graduation ceremonies Friday.
Other graduations coming up are Mount Vernon Christian on Thursday; Cap Sante and Burlington-Edison on Friday; State Street on June 15; Anacortes on June 16; and La Conner on June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.