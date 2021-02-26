SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley School Board on Friday morning unanimously chose Miriam Mickelson to be the school district's next superintendent.
Mickelson, currently the executive director of teaching and learning services for the Snohomish School District, was one of three candidates the board held additional interviews with this week.
"I think she will (lead the district) with heart and compassion," School Board President Christina Jepperson said Friday morning during the board's special session to name the superintendent. "I think she will move us forward. I really believe she wants input and guidance and she wants to be part of our family."
Mickelson was one of seven finalists chosen from 30 applicants to replace current Superintendent Phil Brockman, who is retiring after about eight years at the helm of the district.
Replacing Brockman will be a tough job, the board said, but the board members felt Mickelson would be up for the job.
"It's the beginning of the new era," Board member Brandon Bond said. "The sky's the limit. I'm excited to see where (Mickelson) is going to take us."
Last year, Mickelson was one of the Mount Vernon School District's top three candidates for its top position.
Pending the standard background check and successful contract negotiations, Mickelson will take the reins from Brockman on July 1.
