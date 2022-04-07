SEDRO-WOOLLEY — For years, a trip to Camp Orkila has been a rite of passage for sixth graders in the Sedro-Woolley School District.
The YMCA camp on Orcas Island has served as a way to bring together students from the district's seven elementary schools before they start as seventh graders at Cascade Middle School.
This rite of passage that has been absent the past two years because of COVID-19 will make its triumphant return April 19-22 when 320 sixth graders in the district bond at the camp.
Big Lake Elementary School physical education teacher Matthew Holmes, who is in charge of the students' trip to Camp Orkila, is excited about the opportunity the students will have.
"Back in November, our leadership team decided this was a tradition we wanted to continue," Holmes said. "The district has been going for over 20 years and we have really missed it the last couple years."
The cost for the district to send students to the camp will be paid for by the state, which now covers the costs for outdoor schools for all students.
"That is new and it is big news, because in the past students would have to pay for it out of pocket and it was something that was kind of a burden for some families," Holmes said. "It was a real cost when are talking about sending your kid to camp for a week."
Holmes said with the state footing the bill, school districts are being encouraged to think more about making outdoor education part of their curriculum.
A group of 30 Sedro-Woolley High School students will make the trip to serve as school counselors.
"So it's also a really good leadership opportunity for our high schoolers to take some responsibility and be role models," Holmes said. "All the high schoolers remember their camp experience and all remember their camp counselors."
While the camp is focused on environmental education and what is known as challenge education, Holmes said the camp also gives students the opportunity to expand their social groups.
"Other than through say a sports team or a club, they won't know any of the other students," Holmes said of the sixth graders. "It's just a great way to meet other students."
The environmental portion of the camp includes lessons in marine ecology, forest ecology, garden and sustainability, and earth science.
The challenge education part centers on building cooperation, problem-solving skills, trust, self-reliance and self-esteem.
The challenge education portion will include use of a climbing tower, a zipline and giant swings.
Holmes is excited the sixth graders will get to experience Camp Orkila.
"We are anxious to move off Zoom and get back into the outdoor education setting," he said. "The opportunity to get outdoors and into a different learning environment is huge. We are really excited about returning to camp."
