Voters in the Sedro-Woolley School District will decide on a replacement educational programs and operations (EPO) levy in the Feb. 8 special election.
The Sedro-Woolley School Board approved a resolution Monday to put the levy proposal on the ballot.
EPO levies fund everything from special education, school nurses, art and music programs, school safety officers and basic office supplies such as paper and ink.
If the replacement levy is approved, property owners in the district are expected to pay $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value in each of the four years of the levy. This is the same as the current levy rate.
The levy will collect a maximum of $11.9 million in 2023, $12.5 million in 2024, $13.1 in 2025 and $13.8 in 2026. These are capped amounts — or lids — based on a 5% growth projection per year of property in the district.
Even though the district has a $2.50 rate, it won’t be able to collect more than the capped amounts approved in the board’s resolution. If the community’s assessed value increases beyond the 5% per year, the $2.50 rate would be less.
As part of a new state mandate, the district is seeking residents interested in being appointed to a committee to write the for/against statements for the Skagit County voters pamphlet on the EPO levy proposal.
Those interested should send their name, address, phone number and which position (for or against) they represent to: Kellie Cargile, 801 Trail Road, Sedro-Woolley, 98284 or via email at kcargile@swsd101.org by Monday.
