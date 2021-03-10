SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley School District announced Monday its plan to bring back its high school students to campus on March 25.
As with the district’s younger students, high school students will return to campus in a hybrid fashion, meaning they will spend a few days a week on campus and a few days learning online at home.
“As the district brings high school students back to campus, I would ask our community to continue helping us control the spread of COVID-19,” Superintendent Phil Brockman said in a letter to families. “Wear a mask, wash your hands, stay home when possible and limit in-person interactions.”
Two freshman orientation days will be held before March 25, Brockman said.
State Street High School students will return to campus in a hybrid fashion beginning April 12, Brockman said.
