SEDRO-WOOLLEY — After beginning the school year in a mostly online fashion, the Sedro-Woolley School District announced Tuesday morning that it would be transitioning to a hybrid model Oct. 5 for some of its youngest students.
Students in kindergarten through second grade will begin attending in-person classes two days a week, a news release from the district states.
The students will spend the other three days a week continuing their learning online.
"Taking this approach will allow the district to maximize social distancing and health and safety in our buildings," the release states.
Once the younger students have transitioned back to in-person learning, the district will come up with plans to bring back students in third through sixth grades, the release states.
Middle and high school students will not return to buildings until new cases of COVID-19 in Skagit County decrease to less than 25 cases per 100,000 residents for a 14-day period — the standard under Gov. Jay Inslee's Safe Start plan to allow the county to move into the next phase of reopening.
The district made the decision after receiving input from Skagit County Public Health, the release states.
