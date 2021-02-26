SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley School Board unanimously chose Friday morning Miriam Miralles Mickelson to be the school district's next superintendent.
Miralles Mickelson, currently the executive director of teaching and learning services for the Snohomish School District, was one of three top candidates the board held additional interviews with this week.
"I think she will (lead the district) with heart and compassion," School Board President Christina Jepperson said Friday morning during the board's special session to name the superintendent. "I think she will move us forward. I really believe she wants input and guidance and she wants to be part of our family."
Miralles Mickelson was one of the top seven candidates chosen from 30 applicants for the position to replace current Superintendent Phil Brockman, who is retiring after about eight years at the helm of the district.
Replacing Brockman will be a tough job, the board said, but the board members felt Miralles Mickelson would be up for the job.
"It's the beginning of the new era," Board member Brandon Bond said. "The sky's the limit. I'm excited to see where (Miralles Mickelson) is going to take us."
Last year, Miralles Mickelson was one of the Mount Vernon School District's top three candidates for its top position.
Pending the standard background check and successful contract negotiations, Miralles Mickelson will take the reins from Brockman on July 1.
