...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until noon PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Josephine Houtby, a sixth grader at Central Elementary School in Sedro-Woolley, has been named to AAA Washington’s 2022 School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — AAA Washington announced May 24 that Central Elementary School sixth grader Josephine Houtby was chosen for induction into AAA Washington’s 2022 School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame.
The AAA School Safety Patrol program began 102 years ago to help reduce student pedestrian deaths by having student patrol officers teach other children responsible habits while walking to and from school while also providing the student patrol officers an opportunity to gain leadership experience.
Josephine was one of 10 patrollers that AAA Washington recognized this year for their commitment to traffic safety, for helping fellow students and for their exemplary leadership.
She was thankful and excited about being inducted into the hall of fame, she said.
Kelly Just of AAA Washington said that while most patrol officers perform their duties as needed, when inducting students into the hall of fame AAA Washington looks for those who go above and beyond.
“We look for kids who have done more than just show up for their patrol who have really made a difference,” Just said. “(It) just kind of gives them a sense of purpose and recognition for doing something good.”
Kimberly Ruiz, Josephine’s patrol adviser, said Josephine is dependable, attentive to directions, rules and guidelines, showed an ability to guide and lead others, and had outstanding attendance.
“She always comes to me with any questions or concerns — always with the safety of students … in mind,” Ruiz said. “... Josie accomplished personal growth as well by developing amazing leadership skills, responsibility and confidence.”
Ruiz said the safety patrol team is important in providing an assurance of safety to students, parents and guardians while walking to and from school, while also keeping the flow of traffic running smoothly and safely.
Josephine, who started on her school’s safety patrol in the fourth grade, served as patrol captain this year where she was able to help train new recruits.
She likes the sense of teamwork that she gets from serving on the safety patrol and being able to help children younger than her, she said.
“I get to do something for the school and protect younger kids that might not be able to kind of protect themselves,” Josephine said. “... The teamwork and all the friends I've made is the best part of patrol for me.”
