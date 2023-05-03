Sedro-Woolley students take part in plant sale RACQUEL MUNCY @Racquel_SVH Racquel Muncy Author email May 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email From left, FFA members Sarah Bethea and Delanie Booth helped make posters for the Sedro-Woolley Woodfest plant sale. Sarah Bethea photo FFA member Grace Dills volunteered Saturday at the Sedro-Woolley Woodfest plant sale. Laila Hanson photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Students participating in the Sedro-Woolley chapter of the National FFA Organization plant sale on Saturday said the event was a success. Lluvia Jiminez said the sale during Sedro-Woolley Woodfest was incredibly busy, and Jenny Warnecke said nearly everyone who came ended up buying something.The group sold lots of tomato and watermelon plants. Cucumber plants also sold out incredibly fast, Warnecke said. Jiminez said she enjoyed the plant sale because students were able to show off the work they have done. "When a customer says 'Oh, this is beautiful,' it makes you feel good that you were a part of the experience," she said. "It was a very nice experience for us."The students planted the vegetable seeds, kept the plants watered and took out plants that didn't survive. They also created the hanging baskets. Jiminez said holding the plant sale benefits the students because they get tested on their knowledge of the plants and learn the requirements for proper planting.Sarah Bethea, teaching assistant for the elective FFA course, said students benefit from courses where they can apply what they are learning in the classroom. Warnecke said holding the plant sale also gives students an idea of what it is like to run a small business. "You get a sense of what it actually takes," she said. Bethea said she was told by many customers that they liked how everything was done by students, from the planting to the advertising to the sales. Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Racquel Muncy Author email Follow Racquel Muncy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Concrete superintendent killed after vehicle strikes tree Tulip farms to extend viewing season Local taco tops The Seattle Times list Investigators looking for missing woman Martha's Place homeless housing complex ready for residents Tweets by goskagit
