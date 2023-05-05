School districts throughout the state are struggling with budget deficits thanks to a decrease in revenue, forcing them to make cuts including to staff.
Revenue has been affected by decreasing enrollment, the ending of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding program put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, and declining regionalization funds.
Burlington-EdisonThe Burlington-Edison School District is expected to have a $5 million budget deficit next year.
Finance Director Valori Vargas said the plan is to take a two-year approach to solving the district’s financial issues, with a minimum of $3 million in cuts for the 2023-2024 school year.
While the COVID-19 pandemic created enrollment issues, Vargas said that prior to the pandemic there was already declining enrollment due to the lack of housing and low birth rates.
Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds allowed schools to keep staff and add programs during the pandemic.
In March, the Burlington-Edison School Board passed a resolution to cut 7.2 full-time equivalent (FTE) certified staff.
The district is waiting until the May 15 deadline to see if any other certified staff retire or take leaves of absence. That would allow it to cut fewer positions.
As of May 3, the district was looking at eliminating four FTEs between all of the elementary schools and 3.2 FTEs at the high school.
The district has a total of 271.3 FTEs.
“We’re trying to make the least amount of impact to students,” Vargas said. “At this point it will just mean slightly higher class sizes.”
La ConnerThe La Conner School District is looking at a $1.5 million budget shortfall, according to its Budget FAQ page.
This shortfall is attributed to declining enrollment, the ending of emergency relief funding and increased costs for materials and personnel.
The district plans to eliminate eight FTEs.
The district will also not hire a new athletic director, transportation supervisor or director of special services, according to the Budget FAQ page.
Sedro-WoolleyOn top of the funding reductions being felt by many schools, Sedro-Woolley also faces a reduction in state timber revenue.
“We can’t depend on that money anymore,” said Sedro-Woolley School District Executive Director of Business, Operations and Student Support Brett Greenwood.
The district used to receive nearly $3 million a year in timber funds, but with only a few months left in the school year the district has only received $200,000.
Overall, the district is looking at a $7 million deficit over the next two years, but has found $5 million in reductions for the upcoming school year.
Greenwood said four FTEs will be cut.
Staff will also be moved around in order to fill vacancies in programs created by retirements or leaves of absence.
“We have a lot of very talented people in this district,” Greenwood said. “We wanted to minimize the pain.”
Other cost-saving efforts include three-day furloughs for executive administrators, cuts to the supplies and operations budgets, restricting travel, and reducing professional development funds.
Several of these measures were put into place last year, Greenwood said.
“We’ll have to learn to live with less items next year,” he said. “We’re always right on the edge of living within our means.”
AnacortesAccording to an April 17 budget presentation by the Anacortes School District, the district is expecting a deficit of about $3.2 million.
The Anacortes American reported that this deficit comes from enrollment dropping by about 1% per year, the end to federal emergency relief funds and inflation.
Most of the cuts to staff have come in the district office and through not filling the positions of staff who are retiring or taking leaves of absence. The School Board approved cutting three certified staff out of 130 positions.
Mount Vernon
The Mount Vernon School District is facing a $10.8 million deficit, of which $7.3 million reflects the 2022-2023 budget’s reliance on federal emergency relief funds, according to an April 17 budget presentation.
The presentation said staff costs make up 86% of the budget, meaning positions will need to be cut or reduced.
At a high school level, the state allocates money for one educator for every 30 students, and the district is looking to get its class sizes more in line with that funding.
According to a presentation at the May 3 School Board meeting, 73% of classes at Mount Vernon High School have fewer than 30 students, 40% have fewer than 25 students and 19% have fewer than 20 students.
According to the Mount Vernon Education Association, 37 certified staff out of about 500 are not having their contracts renewed.
Also, 70 to 100 paraeducators out of 300 total will not have their contracts renewed, according to the May 3 budget presentation.
The district will work to restructure the paraeducator positions to be more efficient, then post the new positions.
The elementary class sizes align with the student-teacher ratio allocated for each grade, so these teachers are paid for with state funding.
Concrete
Along with an end of emergency relief funds, the Concrete School District also will also receive less regionalization funds and less timber revenue for the upcoming year.
Regionalization funds are given to school districts based on community property values. These help districts pay a high enough wage to retain educators.
The district will have a budget deficit of $1.6 million over the next two years, and for next year has found $550,000 in savings.
These savings includes administrative cuts and two certified staff cuts. One position involved a resignation and will not be refilled, and the other was a provisional staff member.
There will also be three paraeducator positions that will be vacant at the end of the year that the district does not intend to fill.
