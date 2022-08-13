The seven public school districts in Skagit County have spent the summer preparing budgets for the school year.
Five budgets have been passed by their respective school boards and two will be passed before school begins. A common theme is that money will be tight.
Most of the districts are anticipating having to dip into their reserves to cover their costs over the school year.
Following is a rundown on the budgets for the seven districts:
LA CONNER
The La Conner School District will likely have to tap into its reserves this year, despite its school board having passed a balanced budget, according to an email from Superintendent Will Nelson.
“How much shortfall and how much reserves get spent will largely depend on how many students enroll and return to in-person learning and how well all departments track their budgets,” Nelson said in the email.
According to Nelson, compared to the district’s 2021-22 budget, the new budget lists a reduction in anticipated revenue due to a lack of additional federal funding from COVID-19 related grants and declining enrollment numbers.
The 2022-23 budget will have a spending budget of about $14.4 million and anticipates about $13.9 million in revenues.
Nelson attributed the “considerable gap” between spending budget and revenues to about $930,000 of restricted state funds received in 2021-22 for mascot logo-related changes due to House Bill 1356 “prohibiting the inappropriate use of Native American names, symbols, or images as public school mascots, logos, or team names.”
The district has eliminated several temporary positions funded through federal COVID-19 related grants and decided not to renew one teaching position in order to pass a balanced budget, Nelson said.
“Although a balanced budget was passed, inflation, supply chain issues, and low enrollment numbers are some of the tough challenges that lie ahead this upcoming school year,” Nelson said.
Though all departments within the district will have to follow tight budgets, the transportation, food service and special programs and services departments will have more taut budgets than the past several years, Nelson said.
The La Conner School Board passed the district budget on July 25.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY
The Sedro-Woolley School District will make cuts to travel, supplies and staffing levels in the 2022-23 academic year, according to an email from Superintendent Miriam Mickelson.
“Budget reductions were necessary to balance the (2022-2023) budget,” Mickelson said in the email.
The district engaged in a budget reduction plan due to the state-funded 5.5% increase in staff salaries designed to keep wages on pace with inflation.
“The state doesn’t fully fund education so we had to balance the larger than expected IPD (5.5%) by reducing expenditures,” Mickelson said in the email.
The district cut staffing levels mainly through attrition, Mickelson said.
With a spending budget of about $84.1 million and about $84.3 million in expected revenue in the district’s 2022-23 budget, the district’s projected revenues will exceed spending.
The Sedro-Woolley School Board adopted the district’s budget on July 25.
CONCRETE
The Concrete School District will increase spending in the 2022-23 academic year, requiring it to access up to $1.5 million of its $2.2 million in reserves, said Superintendent Wayne Barrett.
With an increase of about $1.5 million in spending from the 2021-22 academic year, the 2022-23 budget shows a spending budget of about $12.7 million and about $11.1 million in expected revenue.
The district will increase support for its teaching and paraeducator staff based on the academic needs of its students as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barrett said in an email.
Barrett called the decision to increase staffing support a temporary investment — a decision that also utilizes leftover COVID-19 related grant funding.
He said the district ultimately plans to cut future staffing levels through attrition.
“We really made a decision to front-load a bunch of staff to really try to catch our kids up after COVID,” Barrett said.
He said the school district declined to make any cuts from its 2021-22 budget to its 2022-23 budget.
The Concrete School Board past the district's budget on July 28.
BURLINGTON-EDISON
The Burlington-Edison School District expects the district's school board to pass the district's budget for the 2022-23 academic year on Aug. 22.
According to an email from Superintendent Laurel Browning, a draft of the district’s budget shows a spending budget of about $68.4 million and about $66.3 million in expected revenue.
The district plans to use about $2 million of its reserves to cover shortfalls.
According to Browning’s email, the district plans to make cuts to building budgets, travel and supply budgets in the 2022-23 academic year.
MOUNT VERNON
The Mount Vernon School District will operate at a deficit in the 2022-23 academic year.
The district will make cuts to staffing levels through attrition, cuts to high school athletics, reduce and relocate the hours of various types of employees including paraeducators and library staff, custodial staff, tutors, and more.
The district’s 2022-23 budget shows about $181.2 million in spending budget and about $161.5 million in expected revenue.
In order to minimize cuts, the district’s 2022-23 budget authorizes the use of $288,538 in reserves plus $3.3 million in federal COVID-19 related grant funding.
The district will need to continue identifying additional program and service reductions during the school year, Superintendent Ismael Vivanco said.
Using federal funding from COVID-19 related grants, the district will add various paraeducator positions and provide training in de-escalation strategies and techniques for all staff.
The Mount Vernon School Board passed the district's budget on July 20.
ANACORTES
The Anacortes School District expects its school board to pass the district’s budget for the 2022-23 academic year on Aug. 25.
According to Mike Sullivan, the district’s executive finance director, the district’s draft budget shows a spending budget of about $45.5 million and about $43.9 million in expected revenue.
The district plans to access about $1.9 million in reserves in the 2022-23 academic year, leaving a remaining reserve balance of about $1.8 million.
An increase in teacher salaries to keep salaries on pace with inflation, and declines in enrollment have led the district to decrease spending on materials, supplies and operating costs; reduce staffing levels via attrition; and relocate staff.
The district will make efforts using community and staff input to cut about $2 million in spending next year to balance the budget and not continue drawing funds from its reserves.
“We are in a very healthy situation where we have great community support, and we've had a healthy fund balance in the past that we're using now,” Superintendent Justin Irish said. “We are proactively working this year to engage our stakeholders and (to identify) what our priorities are.”
CONWAY
The Conway School Board is increasing spending on special education staffing to provide additional support to high-need students; salary increases for all staff based on state-funded increases and locally bargained amounts designed to keep wages on pace with inflation; and will utilize leftover grant funding from the 2021-22 academic year to make various one-time purchases.
“The school board has made a commitment to use taxpayers funds responsibly and use any carryover funds for immediate needs or to reduce the levy collection amount from our community,” Superintendent Jeff Cravy said in an email.
The district’s 2022-23 budget shows a spending budget of about $8.4 million and about $8 million in expected revenues.
The district will not draw from its reserves to cover any shortfall. Rather, it will use leftover funding from the 2021-22 academic year.
