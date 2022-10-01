Public school districts in Skagit County are working as hard as ever to protect their students.
In August, the state Department of Health released updated COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and child care facilities.
And in accordance with state rules, school districts continue to run one safety-related drill per month for potential emergency situations including evacuation, earthquake, lockdown, shelter-in-place, and more.
The current COVID-19 guidance requires students and staff who test positive to stay home and isolate for five days, unless they receive a negative test result and have no symptoms and no fever for a minimum of 24 hours.
The guidance recommends students and staff returning from isolation wear a mask for five more days, and encourages them to test prior to returning.
Six of the seven public school district superintendents in Skagit County responded to an email from the Skagit Valley Herald asking about how they are working to keep their students safe both in terms of COVID-19 and other threats.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY
The district will follow the state COVID-19 guidance.
It is using a dashboard to update families and staff weekly regarding positive case exposures of COVID-19 within the district’s facilities, according to a newsletter from the district.
The district will also issue notifications to specific cohorts — athletic teams, bus riders, activity clubs, etc. — regarding positive case exposures.
The district's health services team is offering students and staff with symptoms of COVID-19 access to free diagnostic testing.
Meanwhile, the district is reviewing its Emergency Operations Plan, according to an email from Superintendent Miriam Mickelson.
The district plans to communicate any changes with families.
Staff in the district have received training through drills conducted in conjunction with local law enforcement, according to Mickelson.
In the event of an active threat, an automated phone call will inform families, and the district will use available communication methods — email, text, etc. — to update staff.
ANACORTES
The district will follow the state COVID-19 guidance.
As such, it said it will have a reduced number of restrictions in place for the 2022-23 school year.
Meanwhile, it has updated its security procedures for this school year, working with a consultant in 2021 to audit and revise procedures.
Administrators received training this summer regarding the updated procedures and will provide ongoing training to staff throughout the school year, according to an email from district Superintendent Justin Irish.
The updated procedures include improvements to reunification procedures — in the event the district needs to transport students off campus — and communication procedures for inclement weather.
In the event of an emergency or active threat, administrators will communicate through Rapid Responder Easy Alert, a real-time notification and communication system for use between facility staff and first responders.
BURLINGTON-EDISON
The district will follow the state COVID-19 guidance.
It will use a dashboard — available on the district’s website — to communicate cases, and will inform families regarding outbreaks via letter, according to an email from district Superintendent Laurel Browning.
The district offers free diagnostic testing to students and staff at school sites and at the district office.
Meanwhile, in recent years the district has worked with a local consultant group to review its emergency operations plans and train staff, according to an email from Browning.
The district trains students in the Standard Response Protocol, a set of actions and drills for emergency situations, and uses crisis response resources from the I Love U Guys Foundation.
School administrators will communicate with staff in the event of an emergency or active threat. Communication will be through public address announcements, email, phone calls, text and more.
The district will communicate to families in emergency situations through various means, including the district's website, social media, email, phone calls, text and a new Burlington-Edison School District app.
CONWAY
The district will follow the state COVID-19 guidance.
District measures include disinfecting spaces, providing masks for optional wear and encouraging frequent hand washing.
Physical distancing and seating arrangements have returned to how they were prepandemic. Music and theater productions will return and the district’s schools have opened up to outside user groups.
Meanwhile, no new security procedures have been introduced.
The district utilizes a security system requiring a keycard ID for entrance into the district’s buildings, according to district Superintendent Jeff Cravy.
Administrators and administrative assistants have access to panic buttons that result in the locking of all entrances on campus.
MOUNT VERNON
The district will follow the state COVID-19 guidance.
The district’s health service offices, located in every school, can provide staff, students and families at-home COVID-19 tests upon request, according to an email from district Superintendent Ismael Vivanco.
Meanwhile, in the second half of the past school year, the district created a team to focus on emergency preparedness, according to an email from Vivanco.
The team — involving representatives from all schools levels and various departments — will work to examine safety procedures and develop stronger relationships with emergency response partners in Skagit County.
With the completion of recent construction projects, fencing can now completely close off the Mount Vernon High School campus to limit access.
CONCRETE
The district will follow the state COVID-19 guidance.
Meanwhile, the district has invested in new fencing around the district perimeter and additional security cameras, said district Superintendent Wayne Barrett.
Barrett declined to comment on specifics of emergency and lockdown protocol.
