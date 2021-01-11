In a year of upheaval, Skagit Valley College student clubs have worked to keep members connected — and the community richer for it.
While some of the college's clubs have been unable to operate because of COVID-19 restrictions, others have turned to community-service projects and strived to remain connected.
"It's been challenging for our clubs," said Brian Murphy, Skagit Valley College's director of student life. "It's hard because they want to continue being active, even in a socially distanced manner, but as an institution, we have to follow the governor's guidelines and expectations. We don't want to contribute to outbreaks or problems. We're limited to what we allow clubs to do."
Murphy said fewer clubs are active this school year than in previous years, when the number of clubs can range from 25 to 35.
Some of the clubs that are still active have focused on public service, Murphy said.
"A lot of their engagement and activity has been around how can they help others during the pandemic," he said.
The school's Veterans Club has taken on several projects this school year, such as a partnership with Double Barrel BBQ in Sedro-Woolley to get meals to local families, and a firewood drive. The club also worked last month to place wreaths on the graves of local veterans.
"The Veterans Club was in fear of shutting down completely. What we did instead was create socially distanced projects to help other veterans and the community," said Charles McNeil, who was recently elected the club's vice president.
He said the college and club have each been dedicated to helping students connect — even if it must be done online.
"Isolation is a secret killer of the veteran community," McNeil said. "The Veterans Club and Skagit Valley College in general has offered space not only for veterans; there's an air of inclusivity. Skagit (Valley) College does that. They makes sure not one of their students is affected by isolation."
James Rangel, a member of the Veterans Club and the club's relations and communications representative in the student government, said, "We keep tabs on each other over Zoom. We try to make sure everyone in the veteran community is accounted for."
Skagit Valley College's Manufacturing Innovation Club has also been focused on helping members of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among other projects, club members have produced about 3,000 straps for masks. Those straps have been distributed to people and organizations in Skagit County, Canada, Hawaii and Michigan.
Club member Varick Andrews initiated the project, and Arnold Haskins printed them on campus with a 3-D printer.
"I like helping people," said club President Colvin Swanberg, who has helped distribute the straps. He can be reached at cswanberg3168@mysvc.skagit.edu to arrange delivery of the straps.
Other clubs have had to replace in-person events with online ones.
The South Asian Student Club was unable to host its traditional Bhangra (Punjabi folk dance) performance and dinner, but instead hosts online events such free weekly meditation, and a Reiki training for $70 per person.
More information on the latter, which will next be held Jan. 23, is available from club adviser Dr. Farhana Loonat at farhana.loonat@skagit,edu.
